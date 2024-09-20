No Comments

Look for These Changes in the 2025 Honda Lineup

The 2025 Honda Civic Hatchback

Photo: Honda

On the surface, the 2025 Honda lineup doesn’t seem to offer any big changes. But look a little closer —several of the automaker’s core vehicles actually boast significant updates for the new model year. Here’s a look at what Honda shoppers will find when they browse the lineup.

All-new Honda models for 2025

2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV: The closest Honda is getting to an all-new model is this CR-V variant. Touted as “America’s first production plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle,” it’s only available for sale in California. The CR-V e:FCV delivers 174 horsepower, 29 miles of electric-only driving range, and 270 miles of total range. This compact SUV is well-equipped, too, offering features you’d typically find near the top of the lineup — like a 9-inch touchscreen, bio-based leather upholstery, and a hands-free liftgate.

The 2025 Honda Pilot Black Edition

Photo: Honda

Significantly refreshed or updated models

2025 Honda Pilot: The Pilot three-row SUV adds a new top-level trim for 2025. The rugged and stylish Black Edition features gloss black exterior styling and standard iVTM-4 all-wheel drive. The cabin is decked out in red-accented perforated leather upholstery, red contrast stitching, and red accent lighting.

2025 Honda Civic: The Civic lineup offers several big changes for 2025. The Civic Hatchback has been fully refreshed and offers two new powertrains: a 2.0-liter gas engine and a 200-horsepower dual-motor hybrid. The Civic sedan lineup adds these two powertrains as well. Meanwhile, the athletic Civic Si boasts an aggressively updated look, sharpened driving dynamics, and new standard features.

2025 Honda Accord: The Accord sedan receives a new SE trim level for 2025. Slotting just above the entry-level LX trim, the sporty Accord SE comes with a 192-horsepower turbo engine, black exterior accents, and interior features like heated front seats and a power moonroof.

2025 Honda Odyssey: The Odyssey minivan comes in a streamlined four trims for 2025 — EX-L, Sport-L, Touring, and Elite. The interior is outfitted with an enlarged 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a new 7-inch digital driver display, and an upgraded rear-seat entertainment system option.

Carry-overs and minor updates

These Honda models offer only minor tweaks for the 2025 model year. Most of them are either coming off recent redesigns or due for major overhauls in the near future.

2025 Honda HR-V

2025 Honda CR-V

2025 Honda Passport (a full 2026 redesign was recently announced for this SUV)

2025 Honda Ridgeline

2025 Honda Prologue

Even though Honda isn’t coming out with any widely available new vehicles, the automaker’s existing models are staying fresh for 2025 with an array of notable updates.