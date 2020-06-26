Lots of Drivers Turn Off Safety Systems, According to a New Survey
From brake assist to adaptive cruise control, new vehicles offer a host of advanced safety tools that increase our alertness and help us mitigate accidents on the road. Despite the proven effectiveness of these systems, however, it turns out that many people turn these features off while driving.
Study reveals that a lot of drivers dislike advanced safety systems
According to a new survey from Erie Insurance, many drivers distrust or simply dislike driver-assist features. Participants turned off some features more than others, as statistics revealed. The top three systems drivers turned off were adaptive cruise control (30 percent), driver attention monitor (23 percent), and lane-keeping assist (23 percent). Lane departure warning came in next (21 percent), followed by automated emergency braking (17 percent) and traffic sign recognition ( 14 percent).
Other systems got an 11 percent rating or lower, indicating that participants found these features a bit less annoying. These tools included the following: forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and backup camera).
Per GM Authority’s Sam McEachern, some survey responders described the features as “distracting” or annoying. Others said they turned off certain systems because they wanted to be more in control of the vehicle’s functions. Another response was a general feeling of distrust toward driver-assist tech like automated emergency braking.
Pondering the future of advanced safety tech
Besides the sobering statistics from the Erie Insurance study, you also have to consider the results from a AAA study (released at the end of last year). The findings from this study indicated that some drivers depend too much on driver-assist tools and use them as an excuse for distracted driving behaviors like texting and playing games on their smartphone.
You’ve got to wonder… Maybe the industry should focus more resources and funds on sponsoring defensive driving classes or workshops rather than on updating current driver-assist technologies. Or perhaps U.S. automakers will develop safety tech that users can’t disable, like the built-in speed limiters European vehicles are now required to have.
