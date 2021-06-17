No Comments

Marvel Characters ‘Question Everything’ in New Hyundai Tucson Ads

Photo: Hyundai

A new ad partnership between Hyundai and Marvel Studios shows off the redesigned 2022 Tucson SUV with the help of characters like the new Captain America, Loki, and Wanda Maximoff.

Part of Hyundai’s “Question Everything” campaign, these three ad spots prominently display the Tucson while fitting in with storylines from the Disney+ series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki. Future spots will also include What If…?, Marvel’s upcoming animated series.

Each ad spot depicts a Marvel character asking a quippy question. Edited to different lengths and into a single supercut, they’re currently airing on television, streaming platforms, and social media.

In one spot linked with the 1950s sitcom-inspired WandaVision, Elizabeth Olson’s Wanda Maximoff asks, “Why is it the ‘Golden Age of Television’ if it’s all in black and white?” Meanwhile, a tiny red Tucson in her hand suddenly grows to full size and replaces the sedan behind her as the screen shifts from black and white to full color.

Another spot stars Sam Wilson as the new Captain America in the aftermath of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In mid-pursuit, he slides across the hood of a Tucson, hurls his trademark shield to knock down a bad guy, and asks, “Why do we say ‘heads up’ when we really mean ‘duck’?”

In the third spot, Tom Hiddleston’s mischievous Loki — from the show of the same name — jumps through time with the Tesseract and steals a Tucson. With his eyes reflected in the rearview mirror, he ponders, “If you’re living on borrowed time, do you have to return it?”

Photo: Hyundai

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai hopes this collaboration will build buzz for the all-new Tucson, which recently went on sale across the U.S. The bestselling compact SUV boasts a handsome new exterior, a renovated and roomy cabin, and an array of advanced technologies. For 2022, the Tucson lineup is also introducing a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, and a performance-inspired N Line model.

Follow our coverage here at The News Wheel to keep up with the latest news and information on the 2022 Tucson and other Hyundai models.