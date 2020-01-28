No Comments

Mazda Team Joest Drivers Earn Second Place at the Rolex 24

The Rolex 24 at the Daytona International Speedway just saw Mazda’s best overall finish at the notoriously grueling race. Two Mazda RT24-Ps, No.77 and No.55 started the race from the pole position and third place, respectively. Over the course of 833 laps, the No.77 Mazda lead the pack for 190 laps. Mazda RT24-P No.77 took second place, overall, while No.55 faced some unexpected challenges — but still managed to snag sixth.

In the No.77 car, driver Oliver Jarvis traded off with Tristan Nunez and Olivier Pla, while Jonathan Bomarito shared the No. 55 Mazda with Harry Tincknell and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Celebrating with Team Joest

Olivier Pla, one of the drivers who helmed the No. 77, was thrilled by Team Joest’s performance. “Thanks to the crew, to everyone at Multimatic, and to my teammates Olly and Tristan, we had a very fast Mazda RT24-P,” Pla stated. He and his teammates fought hard throughout the whole race, earning an impressive win and plenty of championship points.

The No.55, on the other hand, still managed sixth place despite a mechanical issue it suffered in the closing hours of the competition. Drivers Bomarito, Tincknell, and Hunter-Reay overcame a traffic incident, body damage and a penalty to secure those treasured championship points.

“Having both cars finish the race and putting one on the podium, and battling for the lead throughout the whole race, shows how the team has continued to improve and push the program forward,” Bomarito said. “This puts us in a really good spot and gives us a lot of momentum for the rest of the season.”

Earning pole position

For two years running, driver Oliver Jarvis and his No. 77 Mazda RT24-P have snagged the pole position for the Rolex 24. To win that coveted position, Jarvis achieved a time of 1:33.711 on his run around the Daytona International Speedway. Fellow Mazda RT24-P driver Jonathan Bomarito followed close behind him, earning third place with a time of 1:34.169.