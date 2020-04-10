No Comments

Mazda3 Takes Home World Car Design of the Year Award

Photo: Mazda

Competition is fierce at the World Car Awards. However, the Mazda 3 trounced its rivals and drove away with the 2020 World Car Design of the Year award. Here’s a look at what it takes to win this prestigious honor.

An Eye-Catching Car: Check out the 2020 Mazda 3

Speeding ahead of the competition

Photo: Mazda

To earn the 2020 World Car Design of the Year award, the Mazda 3 had to overcome some intense competition. Other cars nominated for the honor included the Peugeot 208, the Porsche Taycan, Alpine A110S, and even the Mazda3’s own sibling, the new Mazda CX-30. Despite all that, the Mazda 3 managed to pull off a win.

Mazda chairman and CEO Masahiro Moro stated that the automaker is honored by the recognition, the Mazda crew isn’t about to break quarantine to throw a party. “While we’re pleased to receive this good news, we remain focused on the health and safety of our employees, dealers, customers, and communities. We look forward to celebrating with our Mazda family in the future,” he stated.

Another win for Mazda’s Kodo design philosophy

Photo: Mazda

The Mazda 3 garnered praise for both its hatchback and sedan models, with special acknowledgment going to the way shadows and light play of the undulating curves on its exterior. But the Mazda 3 isn’t first of its make to win a World Car Design of the Year award. Back in 2016, the Mazda MX-5 Miata earned the gold medal, triumphing over the Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC. This win made the Miata the first Japanese car to win the award.

Pick a Winner: Learn about the two different convertible options on the Mazda Miata

About the World Car of the Year awards

Photo: Mazda

The World Car of the Year Awards began in 2004, started by a group of international automotive journalists from around the world. For the 2020 awards, a panel of 86 journalists from 25 countries judged the contestants based on specific categories, like luxury, performance, and design.

If you’d like to learn more about the award-winning Mazda 3, check out our model overview.