Meet the 2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition

Photo: Infiniti

The 2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition is the brand’s latest limited-run model. Infiniti America Group Vice President Jeff Pope describes its design as “…Fueled by passionate drivers looking for something as distinctive as they are. Its exclusive interior and striking exterior shades complement the Q50’s daring attitude and exceptional twin-turbo V-6 under its hood.”

Here’s a closer look at this new trim level’s unique styling cues and features.

Performance specs

Photo: Infiniti

The Q50 Signature Edition sports a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 that delivers 300 horsepower and 295 lb-feet of torque. That dynamo pairs with a seven-speed automatic transmission that offers manual shift mode for a more engaging driving experience. It’s available in both all-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive configurations.

Design and amenities

Photo: Infiniti

Q50 Signature Edition models sport an exclusive dark chrome grille and custom polished 19-inch sport aluminum-alloy wheels. It’s available in Majestic White, Grand Blue, Dynamic Sunstone Red, and Midnight Black exterior paint colors.

On the inside, the 2021 INFINITI Q50 Signature Edition sets itself apart with unique Saddle Brown leather upholstery, sport seats, and black open pore wood trim. In terms of technology and features, the Q50 shares a lot in common with the brand-new Sensory grade models. That means it comes standard with a 16-speaker Bose Performance Series audio system with Centerpoint simulated sound, Advanced Climate Control with a Plasmacluster air purifier, and the INFINITI InTouch infotainment system with dual high-definition touch screens. It even offers built-in navigation capabilities with lane guidance.

And much like the Sensory model, the Q50 Signature Edition will come well stocked with safety features. Standard features include a 360-degree camera view, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, automatic high beams, and rear collision warning.

You can find the 2021 INFINITI Q50 Signature Edition at Infiniti dealers nationwide. It starts at $48,200.