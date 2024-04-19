No Comments

Meet the Next-Gen 2025 Buick Enclave

Photo: Buick

Buick has unveiled the next-generation 2025 Enclave, completing the brand’s overhaul of its entire lineup. The restyled Enclave now shares a design language and trim-level choices in common with Buick’s other vehicles, and this three-row SUV also boasts upgraded connectivity and safety technologies, expanded standard features, and an updated turbo powertrain.

Photo: Buick

The redesigned Buick Enclave

On the exterior, the 2025 Enclave displays a new grille and front fascia design with a body-mounted tri-shield badge. Other highlights include winged LED headlamps and a longer, wider, and taller build. Inside, there’s a new floating center console design that makes the cabin feel more spacious.

Photo: Buick

New infotainment and safety tech

The 2025 Enclave’s top new tech highlight is a standard 30-inch ultrawide screen array that curves around the cockpit. This display comes with features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Google built-in, and 8 years of complimentary OnStar connected services. New safety technologies come standard, too, including Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist, and seven camera views. The advanced Super Cruise hands-free driving system is available as well.

Photo: Buick

Simplified trim levels

Like other models in the Buick lineup, the Enclave now comes in three trim levels.

The entry-level Preferred trim gets heated power front seats, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, multicolor ambient lighting, an AutoSense power liftgate, and 20-inch Medium Android alloy wheels.

The athletic Sport Touring trim adds a flat-bottom steering wheel, trim-specific interior accents, a high-gloss black grille, and 2-inch machine-faced wheels.

The luxurious Avenir trim shows off ventilated massaging front seats, a power-folding third row, a 16-speaker sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and 22-inch Pearl Nickel wheels.

Photo: Buick

Under the hood

For 2025, all Enclave models come equipped with a new 2.5-liter turbo engine. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it delivers 328 horsepower, 326 lb-ft of torque, and 5,000 pounds of max towing. FWD comes standard, and AWD is available as an option. The Enclave’s performance is also heightened by new suspension tuning that improves agility and smooths out bumps in the road.

The 2025 Buick Enclave should be available to order sometime this summer.