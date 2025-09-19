Mitsubishi Unveils Electric Eclipse Cross for 2026, Built on Renault’s EV Platform

Mitsubishi has revealed the 2026 Eclipse Cross, a fully electric crossover that shares much of its DNA with the Renault Scenic E-Tech.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Though technically a new release, the Eclipse Cross EV is a reworked version of an existing Renault model. Its unveiling highlights Mitsubishi’s increasing reliance on alliance partnerships to stay present in Europe, where its market share remains limited.

This strategy reflects the brand’s current position in the region, where only two vehicles — the Space Star and Outlander — are fully proprietary. Mitsubishi holds just 0.4% of the European market, making it financially risky to invest heavily in new standalone EV platforms. By leveraging the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, Mitsubishi gains access to established EV technology without the full R&D costs.

Styling Tweaks Try to Differentiate from Scenic E-tech

While the 2026 Eclipse Cross is based heavily on the Renault Scenic E-Tech, Mitsubishi has made several changes to avoid a simple rebadge. The hood, grille, bumpers, and even the design of the 19- or 20-inch wheels have been reworked. Metallic trim has also been added to the rear pillar. Despite these adjustments, the vehicle’s silhouette closely mirrors the Scenic, making its origin apparent.

Mitsubishi’s efforts to provide visual distinction appear more substantial on the exterior than on the interior. Inside, the crossover retains much of Renault’s layout, including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a vertical 12-inch touchscreen. New trim and upholstery have been introduced, and premium versions offer a panoramic sunroof with electrochromic film, allowing users to control the glass opacity with the push of a button.

The New Toyota Wildlander May Resemble a RAV4, But It’s Playing a Different Game

Electric Specs and Performance Based on Renault’s Cmf-Ev Platform

Built on the CMF-EV platform, the Eclipse Cross comes with a front-mounted electric motor producing 215 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. According to Motor1, this configuration delivers a 0 to 62 mph time of 8.4 seconds and a top speed of 106 mph. The motor draws from an 87-kWh battery, which supports 150-kW charging and offers a WLTP range of 373 miles.

A second, midrange version is also in the pipeline, planned for launch later in 2026. This model is expected to use the smaller 60-kWh battery from the Scenic E-Tech, which would reduce its range to around 260 miles. Renault’s variant with this smaller battery includes a 168 hp motor, but Mitsubishi has not yet confirmed whether it will mirror this exact setup.

Production in France, Future Uncertain outside Europe

Production of the new Eclipse Cross is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 at Renault’s Douai plant in France. The move keeps manufacturing within Europe, aligning with Mitsubishi’s current focus on regional operations and minimizing logistical complexity.

As noted by the same source, the vehicle is unlikely to appear in the United States due to import tariffs, meaning the Eclipse Cross EV will remain a Europe-specific model. Since 2017, the Eclipse Cross name has shifted from its sporty roots to a more practical crossover identity, and this latest version marks its complete transformation into a fully electric vehicle.

