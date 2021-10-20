No Comments

Mitsubishi Has Most Improved Reputation in 2021

The 2022 Eclipse Cross

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Reputation released its “2021 Automotive Reputation Report,” which ranks automakers based on customer feedback. Mitsubishi took the fourth spot on the non-luxury automotive brands’ list, which is 13 spots higher than last year and makes Mitsubishi the most improved U.S. brand in the Reputation report.

What did the report find?

The 2022 Eclipse Cross

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Reputation analyzed 35,000 automakers, dealerships, and dealer groups in the U.S. as well as Canada and Europe. It specifically looked at the customer feedback from dealerships and then gave a “Reputation Score” to brands, dealerships, and dealer groups accordingly. The “Reputation Score” for Mitsubishi improved 58 points year over year, boosting its ranking from 17th in 2020 to fourth in 2021.

“After the disruption the automotive industry has faced this year — from pandemic uncertainty to surging demand — it’s more important than ever to deliver a positive consumer experience and manage online reputation,” said Jason Grier, chief customer officer, Reputation. “Mitsubishi has set itself apart in this regard, solidifying its reputation and ranking as one of the top industry leaders.”

The 2022 Outlander

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi has not only enhanced its reputation management this year but also updated its lineup. It now offers the significantly redesigned 2022 Eclipse Cross and the all-new 2022 Outlander. The latter model earned a spot on Wards 10 Best Interiors list and U.S. News & World Report’s list of The 6 Most Improved Cars of 2021. Plus, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave it a Top Safety Pick+ rating.

The Eclipse Cross received the highest possible rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — a 5-Star Overall Safety Rating. And in the J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality Study, Mitsubishi had the best ranking of any mass-market Japanese brand.

Clearly, Mitsubishi has made some major changes to its lineup and the consumer experience its dealerships offer, and these seem to have paid off. Once Mitsubishi releases more info on the upcoming 2022 Outlander Sport, Mirage, and Mirage G4, we at The News Wheel will let you know if these models are receiving any big upgrades too.