Mitsubishi Improved in J.D. Power 2020 Customer Service Index

Throughout 2019, Mitsubishi focused on reinventing its brand image in the U.S. The automaker’s efforts seem to have paid off and earned Mitsubishi improved customer satisfaction scores in the J.D. Power 2020 Customer Service Index Study.

J.D. Power conducts its CSI Study annually to evaluate customer satisfaction with receiving repairs and general maintenance at dealerships selling new cars. J.D. Power surveys the owners of vehicles aged 1 to 3 years old about their most recent experience at the dealership’s service department. Specifically, the study looks at the customer’s experience with the service initiation, the service facility, the service advisor, the service quality, and the vehicle pick-up.

How Mitsubishi improved customer satisfaction

Mitsubishi had the highest Fixed Right First Time ranking within the non-premium segment. This is the second year in the row that Mitsubishi earned first place for keeping customers satisfied after getting their first repair in a dealership’s service department.

Overall, Mitsubishi had a 20-points improvement over the previous year. In the J.D. Power 2020 CSI Study, almost half of Mitsubishi customers gave their facilities a “10,” which is a much higher rating than the average rating in the non-premium segment. From 2016 to 2020, Mitsubishi increased its overall score by 61 points.

Mark Chaffin, chief operating officer, MMNA, said, “Our strong performance in the J.D. Power 2020 CSI Study could not have been achieved without the enthusiasm and dedication of our dealer body and service-aftersales teams. Their continued support is the essential component in the brand’s continued growth in the U.S. market.”

Within the last 18 months, the automaker has worked to better the customer’s experience shopping and purchasing a car as well as returning to the dealership for service. Mitsubishi also upgraded its waiting areas and amenities so that drivers could be more comfortable during service appointments. Based on the 2020 CSI Study results, it seems that these efforts and more have allowed Mitsubishi dealers to make large strides in their service centers.