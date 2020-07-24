No Comments

Mitsubishi Introduces New 2021 and 2022 Models

The 2020 Mitsubishi lineup

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi has revealed that it will be launching six new 2021 and 2022 models between now and the end of the 2021 second quarter. Three of these vehicles will be significantly revised, and one will have an exciting ground-up redesign.

An Adventure-Ready SUV: The 2020 Outlander Sport

2021 Outlander Sport

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The 2021 Outlander Sport will carry over much from the 2020 model year and have enhanced equipment offerings. The small SUV has been a popular Mitsubishi model, even placing in the top three for the 2020 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, and it will likely continue to be the go-to vehicle for many when it goes on sale in the fall.

2021 Outlander PHEV

The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

With major updates on the way for the 2021 Outlander PHEV, it’s worth checking out this model when it’s released this winter. Each trim of the SUV will be improved and an entirely new powertrain will be added under the hood. The electric drive system will increase the all-electric range, while the internal combustion engine will offer increased horsepower and displacement.

2021 Mirage and Mirage G4

The 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

These value-driven cars will boast bolder styling while still having affordable prices when they’re sold in the first quarter of 2021. Their wide array of standard safety systems will also provide more peace of mind on the road.

2022 Eclipse Cross

The 2020 Eclipse Cross

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The 2022 Eclipse Cross will go on sale around the same time as the new Mirage models. This SUV will have an extensively redesigned interior and exterior for a sportier appearance. It will also gain a new infotainment system for better connectivity on the go.

2022 Outlander

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

In quarter two of 2021, the next generation of the Outlander will hit the streets in style. With a bolder design and a larger size, this new SUV was made for the spotlight. Its interior also has its fair share of renovations in addition to more innovative technologies. Mitsubishi will release more details about the 2022 Outlander at a launch event at the beginning of 2021.

Each of these models will also obtain standard Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection to give added confidence on the road. We at The News Wheel will be sure to let you know when Mitsubishi reveals more information about these upgraded 2021 and 2022 models in the near future.