Mitsubishi Is Producing Face Shields for Healthcare Workers

Mitsubishi lineup

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi announced that it is producing face shields during the coronavirus pandemic. These face shields are set to go to medical institutions to help protect healthcare workers and prevent the spread of the virus.

Actions that Mitsubishi is taking

At facilities, such as the Okazaki Plant in Aichi Prefecture, Mitsubishi is producing about 1,500 face shields each month. On April 27, Mitsubishi donated these shields to the city of Okazaki. Pajero Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Gifu Prefecture also provided shields to a hospital located in Minokamo City, Gifu Prefecture.

Mitsubishi intends to donate more face shields to the Okayama Prefecture, which is home to the company’s Mizushima Plant. In addition, the company is planning to increase its shield production and begin producing additional personal protective equipment, like face masks.

While its facilities have been hard at work, Mitsubishi has also been taking precautions to keep its dealerships safe at this time. Mitsubishi is reimbursing dealers for their cleaning supplies, masks, and gloves. If you need service on your vehicle, you can also remotely check in to your preferred dealership.

Whether or not your state has a stay-at-home order in place, you can still shop online for your next Mitsubishi vehicle. Mitsubishi has made it simple and easy for you to shop online, and dealers are available to answer any questions you have while doing so.

On April 10, the company also announced that its financial partner, Ally, can give you a maximum of 90-days deferred payments when you buy a new Mitsubishi vehicle. If you currently drive a Mitsubishi vehicle that’s financed through Ally, you can get up to 120-days of deferred payments.

It’s great that Mitsubishi is helping healthcare workers and dealerships as well as working to meet your buying and servicing needs at this time. We at The News Wheel will be sure let you of any further actions that Mitsubishi takes during this pandemic.