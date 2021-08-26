No Comments

Money Saving Tips While Camping

Camping is more popular than ever among Americans, millions of whom report planning to buy a recreational vehicle this year. But while camping is often viewed as a relatively affordable way to go on vacation, it isn’t always as budget-friendly as it seems, especially if you’re bringing kids along. The following are a few money-saving tips that can make your next camping trip a little easier on your budget.

Explore other options

If your goal is not to camp but to travel to a destination and experience what it has to offer, consider that camping may not be the cheapest option. Staying at national and state parks is typically affordable, but dedicated RV parks with lots of amenities are often not. In fact, they can cost even more than a hotel night. Make sure to research local lodging options before deciding to stay at an RV park.

Consider boondocking

Boondocking is camping outside of designated camping campgrounds. Generally, people who boondock do so for the convenience and pleasure of getting off the grid. You typically don’t have access to water and electricity hookups, meaning you need to come prepared with your own means of providing them. However, once you’ve gotten your RV set up for boondocking, it can be a very affordable way to camp, as you’ll never need to pay for overnight stays at parks again.

Camp during the off-season

Everyone loves to camp in the summer, but planning your trip during the off-season has a lot of perks, including financial ones. Prices at tourist locations can plummet by half or more during the off-season, giving you a nice incentive to travel in the fall. Personally, I’ve always preferred camping in September, when the crowds are thinner, the nights are cooler (making campfires seem even more appealing), and the days aren’t too hot for a long hike.