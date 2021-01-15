No Comments

Most C8 Corvette Drivers Are First-Time Chevy Buyers

The 2020 Corvette convertible

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet C8 Corvette made history as the first-ever mid-engine Corvette model and caught the attention of both long-time and brand-new fans of the model. According to vice president of Chevrolet Steve Hill, two-thirds of C8 Corvette drivers are first-time Chevy buyers.

The latest sales results of the Corvette

The Chevrolet Corvette C8 at the Bowling Green Assembly Plant

Photo: General Motors

During the fourth quarter of 2020, Chevy sold 8,992 units of the Corvette models, compared to 3,491 units during the fourth quarter of 2019. This is a 158 percent increase year over year. In total, Chevy sold 21,626 units of the Corvette year-to-date in 2020, many of which went to first-time Chevy buyers. This is notably higher than the 17,988 units sold over the same period in 2019.

Since General Motors had to shut down production temporarily in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, it may seem surprising that the C8 Corvette had a significant sales increase year over year. However, production of the C8 Corvette became steady later in the year, with the GM facility in Bowling Green making about 186 cars each day.

Features of the 2021 C8 Corvette

The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51

The 2021 Corvette has a 6.2-liter V8 engine that delivers up to 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. This engine pairs with a dual-clutch transmission that creates smooth drives while providing the same level of control as a manual transmission. The sports car’s Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 damping system also adapts to the road to create a less bumpy ride.

Thanks to its mid-engine design, the Corvette is more aerodynamic and responsive than previous generations. It also comes with newer technologies, like wireless smartphone compatibility, the available Performance Data Recorder, and available Enhanced Navigation with a 3D view.

While the updated, mid-engine design of the C8 Corvette drew new buyers to the Chevy brand in 2020, it will be interesting to see if the sports car continues to do so in 2021.