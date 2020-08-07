No Comments

2020 Corvette Convertible Finally Begins Production

At long last, the Stingray is on its way

Photo: Chevrolet

It’s been a long and rocky road for Chevy’s legendary sports car this year. Production delays, preorder issues, and COVID-19 shenanigans have resulted in rescheduled release dates and closed factories. Finally, it seems that there is good news on the horizon. At long last, the first 2020 Corvette Convertible models are rolling off assembly lines.

The troubled production of the 2020 Corvette Convertible

To say the new 2020 Corvette Stingray Convertible is highly anticipated would be an understatement. Drivers put their preorders in for the latest iterations of the classic car months ago, and have been anxiously waiting ever since. Chevrolet originally intended to rollout a grand total of 20,000 C8 Corvettes for the current model year. Due to a number of circumstances, that number is no longer achievable. With the onset of the pandemic and necessary social distancing rules, Chevy’s factories were forced to close during the time when they were supposed to have been pumping out Corvettes.

In June, Corvette Blogger reported that the sportiest version of this new sports car — the Singray Convertible — would finally begin production in August. That report seems to have panned out, as production of the Stingray is now, at last, underway. With this news also comes confirmation that Chevy won’t be skipping the 2020 model year. Instead, production of 2021 models will begin this November. This is good news for Stingray buyers; with many 2020 C8 orders unable to be fulfilled or pushed to the next model year, the possibility that Stingray deliveries would be delayed until sometime in 2021 was briefly on the table.

The vehicle is currently being produced in limited quantities in order to ensure quality control. Chevy’s current plan is to gradually increase their daily Corvette quota as issues are eliminated. No concrete delivery date has been announced.

If you’ve been patiently waiting for your shiny new 2020 Corvette Convertible, it’s officially time to celebrate. The wait is almost over!