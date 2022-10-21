No Comments

Multiple Kia Models Earn 2022 Total Quality Impact Awards

2022 Kia K5

Photo: Kia

Kia is no stranger to winning awards and the brand was recognized yet again in the Strategic Vision 2022 Total Quality Impact study. In fact, four models stood above the competition and were praised for their premium features and stylish design.

“These awards from Strategic Vision not only prove that we are succeeding in our mission to build dynamic, stylish and quality products, but they also serve as reminders of why we continue to strive for the best,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “Everything we do is for our customers, and we’re honored our commitment to quality and craftsmanship is being noticed.”

Strategic Vision evaluates new vehicles from all segments and categories. The organization considers a wide range of aspects when assessing the vehicles, including the emotional impact of a vehicle, any potential problems, and the user-friendliness of its infotainment system.

The four Kia models that were lauded by Strategic Vision include the K5 (Mid-Size Car), Seltos (Entry CUV), Sorento Plug-In Hybrid (Alternative Power Train – Utility), and Carnival (Minivan).

The Kia K5 won the Mid-Size Car category and was praised for its superior interior quality and finish, according to the study. The sporty sedan ended up having the best TQI score among mass-market and luxury vehicles. “The K5 clearly was loved by their owners,” said Alexander Edwards, president of Strategic Vision. “Folks that have worked on that product, rebranding, communications, feature content and even dealers should be proud of the positive experience their owners have enjoyed.” These four awards come on the heels of the 2023 Sportage and 2023 Sportage Hybrid earning Top Safety Pick ratings from the IIHS. Surely, Kia will continue to be recognized for creating safe, quality vehicles in the future, and we’ll be on the lookout for those announcements.