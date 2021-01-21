No Comments

MultiPro Tailgate Expands to More GMC Sierra 1500 Trims

The MultiPro tailgate’s step function

Photo: GMC

Truck buyers who want the innovative and popular MultiPro tailgate now have a longer list of trims to choose from in the GMC Sierra 1500 lineup.

Previously, this six-function tailgate was only offered as a standard feature on the Sierra’s higher SLT, AT4, and Denali trims.

Per a report by GM Authority, the MultiPro now comes standard on two additional Sierra trims for the 2021 model year: the SLE and the Elevation. For 2020, the Elevation only offered the deluxe tailgate as an option. It wasn’t available at all on the SLE

The MultiPro tailgate is also more accessible now for customers who buy the entry-level Sierra trim. It wasn’t available at all for 2020, but now it’s being offered as an option for an additional $595.

GMC advertises six functions for the MultiPro tailgate. Drivers can raise and lower it like a normal tailgate using buttons on the gate, in the cab, or on the key fob.

The MultiPro tailgate’s work surface function

Photo: GMC

When the tailgate is open, a panel on the inside can fold up and lock in place to serve as a load stop. This panel can also fold all the way down with the outer panel. This makes it easier to step closer to the bed while the gate is open. When both panels are all the way down, the inner one can also fold horizontally to create a step.

The inner tailgate integrates with the Sierra’s two-tier load surface capability, folding up to create a raised load stop that’s higher than the regular one. This design also makes it possible to create a raised work surface out of the gate.

MultiPro tailgate-equipped Sierra models are available now at dealerships across the country. For more news on the Sierra and other GMC models, follow our coverage here at The News Wheel.