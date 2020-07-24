No Comments

New 2021 GMC Acadia Gains the Elevation Edition Package

The 2020 GMC Acadia Denali

Photo: General Motors

The GMC Canyon and Sierra 1500 both offer the Elevation trim as a stylish and affordable option. While the 2021 GMC Acadia isn’t adding this fantastic trim, it is now receiving the Elevation Edition package.

Features of the Elevation Edition package

The 2020 GMC Acadia AT4

Photo: GMC

The Elevation Edition package is available on the SLE and SLT trims of the 2021 GMC Acadia. In order to select this standalone package, you must also opt for the sleek Jet Black interior and trim. Furthermore, you cannot add the Black Accent Package, Bright Accent Package, or accessory-level wheels to the midsize crossover.

If you equip the 2021 GMC Acadia with the Elevation Edition package, you’ll gain black exterior accents, a black grille, and gloss black roof rails, which create a bold look. The crossover will also ride on 20-inch all-season blackwall tires that can grip the road in a variety of weather conditions. Plus, the crossover stands out with 20-inch aluminum wheels featuring black center caps and black accents.

The Elevation on other models

The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation

Photo: General Motors

Unlike the 2021 GMC Acadia, the 2020 Sierra 1500 Elevation sits between the SLE and SLT. Additionally, the 2021 Canyon offers the Elevation as a mid-tier trim and has the Elevation Standard as its base trim. The Elevation trim of the Canyon originally began as an optional package on the second-generation model, so it seems likely the Acadia may add the Elevation as a trim in the future.

The 2021 GMC Acadia will be released later in 2020, so more information about this crossover should be available soon. We at The News Wheel will let you know about any further updates to the new Acadia and other upcoming models as they’re announced, so be sure to stay tuned.