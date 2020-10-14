No Comments

New 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition

Photo: FCA

Ram has revealed the all-new 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition. This pickup truck is an upscale option packed with premium amenities, which are inspired by the Southwest.

Exterior features

Photo: FCA

As the replacement for the Laramie Longhorn, the new Limited Longhorn model has many of the same design elements that the Laramie Longhorn first introduced. These elements are reminiscent of a horseman’s saddle, an antique pocket watch, and hand-tooled leather cowboy boots.

The front of the 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition features a chrome-slat grille as well as premium LED lamps with the Adaptive Front-lighting System to illuminate the road. Special tailgate badging comes standard on the truck along with chrome bumpers, side steps, and tow hooks. You can also choose between different finishes for the new 20-inch wheels and two lengths for the Crew Cab truck bed.

Interior amenities

A look at the truck’s cabin

Photo: FCA

Inside the cabin, wood, leather, and metal materials come together to elevate the truck’s style. The leather-wrapped dashboard is segment-exclusive, and the leather bolster seat inserts have a unique Laser Filigree detail.

New suede door bolsters and hammered metal aluminum liquid graphite accents complement the Mountain Brown interior color. A brushed-zinc antique badge flush is located on the console lid, while a high-quality metal pedal kit and Gloss Black shifter center cap add to the refined look.

Performance

The 10th Anniversary Edition cluster graphic

Photo: FCA

The truck has two powerful engine options to select from. The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 delivers 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the efficient 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 produces 260 horsepower and increases the torque to best-in-class 480 lb-ft.

The 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition is available now and has an MSRP of $56,870 plus a destination fee of $1,695.