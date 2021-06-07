No Comments

Audi Introduces New Infotainment Features for 2022 Models

Photo: Audi

As Audi rolls out more 2022 models in its lineup, like the all-new e-tron GT, the German automaker is updating the infotainment systems for said models. The updates range from the convenience of smart-home connectivity to maintenance reminders and more.

Audi at Your Door: Learn more about this personalized shopping experience

Connectivity

One of the simplest updates for select 2022 models equipped with the Audi MIB 3 infotainment system is the introduction of wireless Android Auto compatibility. On the other side of phone wars, Apple Music users with an active Audi connect PRIME or PLUS subscription will be able to log into their account and play their music without having to pair their phone. That means the driver can have their phone paired and play Spotify or a passenger could play their favorites through Apple Music if they were logged in through the infotainment screen.

Another convenience perk is an upgraded version of SiriusXM satellite and streaming radio, offering more channels, on-demand content, and personalization. Outside of music, Audi wants you to have the ability to make life easier through the use of Amazon Alexa. Previously, the feature was only available through push-to-talk on the steering wheel. But now you can simply say “Alexa” and ask the smart assistant to do things like turn on lights or climate control and order groceries on the way home.

Photo: Audi

Maintenance

Like many automakers, Audi is providing drivers with maintenance updates through the myAudi app and from within their vehicles. Audi Online Car Care will notify you when your Audi might need an inspection or maintenance for things like fluids, engine issues, or brake pads. Audi Service Request takes things one step further by helping you schedule an appointment with a dealership.

Driving convenience

One of the most unique features Audi provides its customers is the first-ever Traffic Light Information technology that predicts when lights will turn green. Not only that, but the system will tell you how fast you need to go — in accordance with speed laws — to ride what Audi calls a “green wave” of lights to streamline your drive.

Can’t Buy? See what it means to lease a vehicle and if it’s right for you

These Audi MIB 3 infotainment updates are expected to become available this summer and fall on the 2022 iterations of the A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8, e-tron, and e-tron Sportback models. Infotainment updates on newer models like the e-tron GT, Q4 e-tron, and A3 will be announced at a later date.