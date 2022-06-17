No Comments

What Are Chevrolet and GMC’s New Google Built-In Services?

Google built-in is available on the 2022 Chevy Silverado

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet and GMC are rolling out Google built-in services for some of their most popular vehicles. What are these Google services, how do they work, and how can you access them? Here’s a closer look at what you need to know about Google built-in technologies.

Powered by Google

With Google built-in, your Chevrolet or GMC vehicle will use Google as its operating system — somewhat like an Android smartphone (don’t worry, though, you’ll still be able to connect your Apple device). Chevrolet and GMC recommend creating a Google account or signing into your already-existing one to get the most out of the system.

Navigation capabilities included

Google Maps is one of Google’s most popular features, and it plays a key role in Google built-in. Accessing it through the touch-screen infotainment system, you can use it to plan a route, get turn-by-turn directions, check real-time traffic conditions, and find destinations along the way. For Super Cruise-equipped vehicles, Google Maps can also identify roads that are compatible with the hands-free driving system.

Download apps and more

Google built-in comes with access to Google Play, allowing you to install a wide range of in-vehicle apps and customize their layout so you can easily access your favorites from the touch screen. Google Play also provides easy access to streaming and downloads for music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Get voice assistance

Google Assistant is perhaps the most important Google built-in service, giving you easy hands-free access to just about everything. If you want to play music, navigate home, change the temperature, or make a call, all you need to do is say “Hey Google” or push a steering-wheel button. From there, just tell Google Assistant what you want to do and the service will perform the task. But what if you’re an Amazon Alexa user? A planned late-2022 update will make this voice-assistant service compatible with Google built-in.

Subscription required

There’s one important catch to Google built-in: using it requires a subscription. OnStar’s Premium, Connected Vehicle, and Unlimited Data plans all include access to Google built-in, so you can pick the one that best meets your needs.

Google built-in is currently available with the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, GMC Yukon, and GMC Hummer EV Pickup. And it’s likely to show up on even more Chevy and GMC models over the next few years, too.