New Entry-Level Elevation Trim Coming to 2021 Sierra 1500

The latest Sierra 1500 now has a new trim

Photo: GMC

The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 continues to be one of the most beloved trucks on the road today. Three model years and four generations later, this pickup continues to impress and innovate. The newest iteration of the Sierra 1500 saw the return of the advanced Elevation trim level, among other tech and trim mainstays. However, a new entry-level Elevation trim will also be coming to the truck soon.

The 2021 Sierra 1500’s new entry-level Elevation trim

As previously mentioned, the 2021 Sierra 1500 already features a standard Elevation trim. However, this new iteration is being called the “entry-level Elevation trim,” and will offer a few differences from the standard version. The entry-level version can also be differentiated by its RPO code of 3LV; the standard Elevation trim’s code is 3SB.

This strategy is nothing new; GMC also offers its other pickup, the Canyon, in two different Elevation trim versions.

Although no pictures are available yet, there’s plenty of info about what this new trim will offer and how drivers can acquire it. The entry-level Elevation trim is set to come standard with P275/60R20SL all-terrain Blackwall tires, which are optional on the 2021 Sierra 1500’s other trim levels. Other standard features include a 40/20/40 split front seat, a bed-mounted 120-volt power outlet, and an instrument panel 120-volt outlet. As with the tires, all of these features are optional on other trims. Furthermore, this trim will only be available for the Crew Cab/Short Bed 4WD and Double Cab 4WD configurations. You’ll also need to have selected the 2.7-liter I4 L3B gasoline engine option.

Currently, there is no information about pricing or a release date for the Sierra 1500’s new entry-level Elevation trim available. With any luck, more information on MSRP, availability, and other standard/optional features will be announced soon. The 2021 Sierra 1500’s other trims are currently available at dealerships across the United States.