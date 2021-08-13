No Comments

New Hyundai Tucson Achieves Top Safety Pick+ Status

Photo: Hyundai

The redesigned 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV recently scored a Top Safety Pick+ award — the highest possible rating handed out by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The Tucson joins eight other Hyundai models that have been named either a Top Safety Pick or a Top Safety Pick+ by the IIHS. Top Safety Pick+ recognition only goes to vehicles that provide the best possible crash protection, crash prevention, and headlight performance.

“Hyundai’s commitment to ‘safety first’ is our highest priority,” said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer for Hyundai Motor North America. “We are extremely proud of the 2022 Tucson’s recent Top Safety Pick+ rating and continuing Hyundai’s industry leadership in IIHS awards.”

Hyundai Tucson safety highlights

To achieve Top Safety Pick+ status, a vehicle first needs to pass a rigorous series of crash tests. That’s exactly what the Tucson did, scoring “good” ratings on all six. These tests measure a vehicle’s driver-side and passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap, and side protection. They also check how well the roof holds up in a rollover and whether the seats and head restraints effectively prevent injuries.

Photo: Hyundai

Top Safety Pick+ vehicles also need to come equipped with available “advanced” or “superior” front crash prevention tech for vehicles and pedestrians. The Tucson improved on this requirement by providing two “superior” systems. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection comes standard on the base Tucson SE. A system that adds Cyclist and Junction Turning Detection is standard on all other trims.

Finally, Top Safety Pick+ vehicles need to have standard headlights with an “acceptable” or “good” rating. The Tucson matches this requirement, offering available “good” headlights on the Limited trim and standard “acceptable” ones on all other models.

Beyond meeting Top Safety Pick+ criteria, the 2022 Tucson provides tons of other high-tech safety features. Lane Keeping and Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Rear Occupant Alert all come standard. Options offered on higher trims include Rear Cross-Traffic and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, a Blind-Spot View Monitor, a Surround View Monitor, and various parking-assistance features.

Check back soon at The News Wheel to learn more about the latest developments for the 2022 Tucson and other Hyundai models.