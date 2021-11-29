New Toyota Tundra Arrives in Showrooms Early December
But wait times may be as long as 1.5 years
The all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra is finally going on sale across North America in early December. Unveiled in late September, the Tundra marks a major step forward for the nameplate, which had been in its second generation since 2007.
Virtually no part of the truck has been left untouched. Featuring a massive new grille, the Tundra is Toyota’s first hybrid pickup, and its twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid powertrain gets about 25 percent better fuel economy than the outgoing V8 engine it replaces.
It can also tow up to 12,000 pounds and comes with a variety of technologies to make trailering easier, including an electronically-controlled automatic transmission with uphill and downhill shift logic as well as tow/haul driving modes.
“We’ve designed the capabilities, features, and styling of the 2022 Toyota Tundra to reward loyal Toyota truck fans with a pick-up that’s worthy of replacing their current Tundra,” said Cyril Dimitris, vice president of Toyota Canada Inc.
“At the same time, we’re confident that we’ve created a full-size pick-up sure to grab the attention of truck fans across Canada — regardless of what they’re driving now.”
Though the 2022 Tundra is due to arrive in showrooms on Dec. 3 including 23 different model and trim configurations, customers who haven’t already taken the steps necessary to acquire one are not likely to get behind the wheel of the truck for a long time.
Supply chain issues brought upon by the global chip shortage have made it a challenge for Toyota to produce enough Tundra trucks to meet demand. According to CarsDirect, the waitlist may range from four months to 1.5 years. Buyers of the top-spec Tundra TRD Pro will face the longest wait and shouldn’t be surprised if they end up with a 2023 model instead.
