Nissan Announces Pricing, Updates for the 2020 TITAN and TITAN XD
If you’re looking to get behind the wheel of a 2020 Nissan TITAN, take note — the automaker has just released a pricing list for this rugged full-size truck. Here’s the MSRP for each model and trim.
Score an Titan of a Deal: Shop for the 2020 Nissan TITAN XD
TITAN King Cab
The Titan King Cab model boasts plenty of legroom, seating for up to six passengers, and your choice of a 6.5-foot or 8-foot-long truck bed.
- TITAN S King Cab 4×2 – $36,190
- TITAN SV King Cab 4×2 – $39,990
- TITAN S King Cab 4×4 – $39,390
- TITAN SV King Cab 4×4 – $43,190
- TITAN PRO-4X King Cab 4×4 – $47,590
TITAN Crew Cab
The Crew Cab model can also seat six people. Choose between a 5.5-foot or 7-foot-long bed.
- TITAN S Crew Cab 4×2 – $38,890
- TITAN SV Crew Cab 4×2 – $42,310
- TITAN SL Crew Cab 4×2 – $53,990
- TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4×2 – $55,490
- TITAN S Crew Cab 4×4 – $41,990
- TITAN SV Crew Cab 4×4 – $45,410
- TITAN PRO-4X Crew Cab 4×4 – $49,790
- TITAN SL Crew Cab 4×4 – $57,190
- TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4×4 – $58,690
TITAN XD
For even more muscle, choose the TITAN XD. It can tow up to 10,880 pounds.
- TITAN XD S Crew Cab 4×4 – $44,580
- TITAN XD SV Crew Cab 4×4 – $48,290
- TITAN XD PRO-4X Crew Cab 4×4 – $53,980
- TITAN XD SL Crew Cab 4×4 – $58,490
- TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4×4 – $61,690
Proud to Serve: See how active-duty and reserve US military personnel can save on a Nissan
What’s new on the 2020 Nissan Titan?
The 2020 Nissan TITAN is back and better than ever, thanks to powertrain upgrades, updated styling, plenty of newly standard safety tech. It boasts a 9-inch infotainment touch-screen display, along with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of driver-assist safety features, including Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection. It also sports a fresh new look for its nose and taillights, as well as trim-level-exclusive wheel designs.
The TITAN’s familiar 5.6-liter Endurance V8 has also been updated — it now delivers 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. This refreshed mill no longer pairs with the old seven-speed automatic transmission. Rather, it’s been replaced by a nine-speed Jatco automatic.
Kimiko Kidd is a native Daytonian. She graduated from Wright State University with degrees in environmental science and sociology. She loves her trusty old Honda Civic, but dreams of owning a 1974 Ford Falcon XB with a custom paint job and a vintage Kawasaki Z1000. In her free time, Kimiko can be found watercolor-painting, baking muffins, collecting rocks, playing old-school Nintendo games, writing her novel, sewing stuffed animals, and cosplaying as her favorite Mad Max characters. See more articles by Kimiko.