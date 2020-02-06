 Added on February 6, 2020  Kimiko Kidd   , , ,
No Comments

Nissan Announces Pricing, Updates for the 2020 TITAN and TITAN XD

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page
2020 Nissan TITAN SL
Photo: Nissan

If you’re looking to get behind the wheel of a 2020 Nissan TITAN, take note — the automaker has just released a pricing list for this rugged full-size truck. Here’s the MSRP for each model and trim.

Score an Titan of a Deal: Shop for the 2020 Nissan TITAN XD

TITAN King Cab

The Titan King Cab model boasts plenty of legroom, seating for up to six passengers, and your choice of a 6.5-foot or 8-foot-long truck bed.

2020 Nissan TITAN PRO-4X
Photo: Nissan
  • TITAN S King Cab 4×2 – $36,190
  • TITAN SV King Cab 4×2 – $39,990
  • TITAN S King Cab 4×4 – $39,390
  • TITAN SV King Cab 4×4 – $43,190
  • TITAN PRO-4X King Cab 4×4 – $47,590

TITAN Crew Cab

2020 Nissan TITAN SL
Photo: Nissan

The Crew Cab model can also seat six people. Choose between a 5.5-foot or 7-foot-long bed.

  • TITAN S Crew Cab 4×2 – $38,890
  • TITAN SV Crew Cab 4×2 – $42,310
  • TITAN SL Crew Cab 4×2 – $53,990
  • TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4×2 – $55,490
  • TITAN S Crew Cab 4×4 – $41,990
  • TITAN SV Crew Cab 4×4 – $45,410
  • TITAN PRO-4X Crew Cab 4×4 – $49,790
  • TITAN SL Crew Cab 4×4 – $57,190
  • TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4×4 – $58,690

TITAN XD

2020 Nissan TITAN XD_SL1-1200x800
Photo: Nissan

For even more muscle, choose the TITAN XD. It can tow up to 10,880 pounds.

  • TITAN XD S Crew Cab 4×4 – $44,580
  • TITAN XD SV Crew Cab 4×4 – $48,290
  • TITAN XD PRO-4X Crew Cab 4×4 – $53,980
  • TITAN XD SL Crew Cab 4×4 – $58,490
  • TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4×4 – $61,690

Proud to Serve: See how active-duty and reserve US military personnel can save on a Nissan

What’s new on the 2020 Nissan Titan?

The 2020 Nissan TITAN is back and better than ever, thanks to powertrain upgrades, updated styling, plenty of newly standard safety tech. It boasts a 9-inch infotainment touch-screen display, along with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of driver-assist safety features, including Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection. It also sports a fresh new look for its nose and taillights, as well as trim-level-exclusive wheel designs.

The TITAN’s familiar 5.6-liter Endurance V8 has also been updated — it now delivers 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. This refreshed mill no longer pairs with the old seven-speed automatic transmission. Rather, it’s been replaced by a nine-speed Jatco automatic.