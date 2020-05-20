No Comments

Nissan Canada Engineers Share Automaker’s Future Plans

Photo: Nissan

Although automakers have put product launches on the backburner due to the pandemic, automotive engineers are still hard at work behind the scenes. Nissan Canada proved that by allowing its engineers to mingle with automotive journalists over a few Gran Turismo matches, all from the safety of their respective homes. Here’s what these engineers shared about the automaker’s current projects and plans for the future.

Safety first

2021 Nissan Versa

Photo: Nissan

Nissan engineer, Joseph Mueller, who serves as the Manager of Restraints Design, explained that crash testing is still going on — even when most employees are working from home. Safety testing facilities remain operational, although with a limited staff, intense sanitization procedures, and social distancing guidelines. That said, Mueller reports that there currently aren’t any delays in the automaker’s product development cycle.

Future products

Photo: Nissan

The engineers hinted that Nissan working hard to reinvigorate its lineup with fresh ideas and updated technology. Nissan’s Taosif Alam, an Engineer in Marketability, helps translate consumer feedback into product innovations. Alam says the automaker is currently crafting the “freshest lineup of cars in the entire automotive industry.”

During these tough times in the automotive industry, it’s understandable that Nissan would want to shift gears and give drivers a renewed, inspiring lineup of vehicles. Alam expressed that drivers demand more from their vehicles nowadays, and that’s fueled Nissan’s decision to renovate its models.

Updates and diversification

2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO

Photo: Nissan

The new wave of refreshed Nissan models won’t hit the market all at once. The first model to roll out will be the next-generation Nissan Rogue, set to hit dealership lots in late 2020. Alam speculated that the new Rogue could offer a variety of trims, such as a rugged, adventurous model, and an energetic, athletic variant. The Pathfinder, another fan-favorite SUV, is expected to follow suit.

Also, you may wonder what the future holds for Nissan’s performance-oriented models, like the GT-R and the Sentra SE-R. Although nothing has been confirmed, rest assured that the model has plenty of fans among Nissan’s engineers.

“Everyone within my team would like to see the SE-R return.” Alam explained. “There is a potential for it, with rivals like the Civic Si, Golf GTI, and Veloster N, so who knows?”

For more of the latest Nissan news, stay tuned to The News Wheel.