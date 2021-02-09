No Comments

Nissan Reveals All-New 2022 Pathfinder

Photo: Nissan

The adventurous Nissan Pathfinder is new for the 2022 model year. It’s been 35 years since the Pathfinder first hit the road, and since 2017 since the model has gotten a full makeover. Sure, it’s gotten a few special editions, but it’s due for a fresh new look. And for the latest model year, this family-friendly SUV gained new powertrain features, additional technology, and a whole host of new interior amenities. Here’s a look at how this mid-size SUV fits into Nissan’s new lineup.

Powertrain and performance

Photo: Nissan

Under the hood, the 2022 Pathfinder exclusively boasts a 3.5-liter Direct Injection V6 that delivers 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque. That dynamo gives enables it to provide a best-in-class available 6,000-pound maximum towing capacity. With that kind of power, it’s ideal for towing boats, ATVs, and trailers for weekend getaways and family vacations.



This mill is paired with an all-new nine-speed automatic transmission. You can also opt for the all-new Intelligent 4WD, as well as the new seven-position Drive and Terrain Mode Selector. It’s got specialized like Standard, Sport, and Eco, alongside Sand, Snow, Mud/Rut and Towing modes to help you adapt to every scenario. This neat new feature is designed to buff up the Pathfinder’s off-road street cred.

Styling

Photo: Nissan

The latest model of the Pathfinder sports a brand-new look. It’s got a wider stance, more chiseled features, and a shorter front overhang, and blister fenders. The new Pathfinder is also a bit more robust, with a larger footprint and bigger tires. Of course, it incorporates signature Nissan touches, like a V-motion grille, along with a floating roofline, C-shaped headlights, and a wide variety of two-tone exterior color options. You’ll be able to choose from 14 colors and color combinations.

Interior

Photo: Nissan

For the 2022 model year, the Pathfinder is gaining a boatload of modern tech tools. It will offer a 12.3-inch digital dashboard alongside an available 9.0-inch color touchscreen, and an available 10.8-inch Head-up Display. Smartphone connectivity is standard across all trims.



The new Pathfinder will offer eight seats, and for the first time in the model’s history, available second-row captain’s chairs. It provides added versatility thanks to its EZ FLEX folding seats and removable center console. It also boasts enough cargo room to for you to stow four golf bags, or a 120-quart cooler, without folding down any seats.

Safety

Photo: Nissan

Like many other Nissan models, the Pathfinder comes standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360. The Platinum trim is the first to offer the new ProPILOT Assist feature with Navi-link, which uses map data to calculate an appropriate speed for navigating junctions, curves, and exits.

The all-new Pathfinder will arrive in dealership lots during the summer of 2021.