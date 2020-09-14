No Comments

Nissan Reveals Pricing for 2021 GT-R Premium and NISMO



The car nicknamed “Godzilla” comes with a kaiju-sized price tag. Here’s a look at what you’ll have to pay for the latest models of the GT-R Premium and GT-R NISMO, along with some of its recent updates and price increases.

2021 GT-R Premium





The GT-R Premium model comes with an MSRP of $113,540, the same as the 2020 model. For the 2021 model year, it adds the Bayside Blue exterior paint color, which was previously exclusive to the 2020 GT-R Anniversary Edition.

Its current price is a minor increase from its 2019 MSRP of $110,540. However, this $3,000 price jump well justified, since the 2020 model came with a revised chassis and updates to its engine, exhaust system, and transmission for more responsive performance.

2021 GT-R NISMO

If you’re looking to get behind the wheel of a 2021 GT-R NISMO, prepare to shell out $210,740. That’s unchanged from its 2020 price tag, which seems fair, considering that the model gained no significant features between the two model years. Plus, between the 2019 and 2020 model years, the GT-R NISMO received a significant jump in price. The 2019 GT-R NISMO had an MSRP of $177,235. However, the 2020 model tried to justify its nearly $35,000 price jump by adding carbon-fiber exterior features, new carbon-ceramic brakes, and custom tires engineered to maximize performance and handling on the NISMO. The transmission offers an updated R-mode, while the engine comes with new turbos that are also found on the Nissan GT-R GT3-class race car.

Aside from those updates, the GT-R has remained largely unchanged over the past decade. And some critics, like Tony Quiroga of Car and Driver, admit that the GT-R is showing its age — despite the model still packing quite a punch with a maximum 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque.

The 2021 GT-R will be available starting in late 2020.