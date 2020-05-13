No Comments

Nissan Sentra Named One of the 10 Best Cars for Recent College Grads

2020 Nissan Sentra

Photo: Nissan

After years of hard work, college graduates are ready to take what they’ve learned in school and apply it to the real world. And they’ll need a reliable, budget friendly, fuel efficient, stylish and tech advanced automobile to help them get to the next step. According to Autotrader writer Rob Nestora, the 2020 Nissan Sentra has plenty to offer, earning a spot on the pub’s list of the 10 Best Cars for Recent College Grads.

The 2020 Sentra was praised for its redesign that features a refined interior and muscular exterior. The Sentra also impressed with its advanced tech and value.

“The Sentra offers a strong value with an affordable starting MSRP of $19,090 and generous standard technology that includes Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of driver assistance tech, which includes automatic braking, blind spot monitoring, and more,” Nestora reports.

If college grads want to splurge on the Sentra’s most premium materials, they can do so without breaking the bank.

“Even if you go up to the top SR trim of the Sentra’s range and add the optional Premium Package, pricing remains affordable in the mid-$20,000 range,” adds Nestora.

Photo: Nissan

Photo: Nissan

Photo: Nissan

2020 Nissan Sentra

The 2020 Nissan Sentra is available at three trim levels — S, SV, and SR. A 2.0-liter Direct Injection Gasoline 16-valve four-cylinder engine paired to an Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) is standard. This powertrain is rated at 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque.

The five seater 2020 Sentra boasts 96.0 cubic feet of passenger volume in the cabin without the available moonroof. Passenger volume decreases slightly to 94.1 cubic feet with the moonroof, and cargo capacity of 14.3 cubic feet is plenty for bags and gear.

The 2020 Sentra delivers with its ratings to satisfy college grads who prioritize fuel efficiency. It earns an EPA-estimated fuel efficiency rating of 29 mpg in the city, 39 mpg on the highway, and 33 mpg combined in the S and SV trims. The SR trim earns 28 mpg in the city, 37 mpg on the highway, and 32 mpg combined.

The 2020 Nissan Sentra is a well-equipped ride that boasts innovative tech, a comfy cabin, and excellent fuel efficiency ratings that will allow college grads to conquer the real world in style.