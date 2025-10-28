Nissan Updates Skyline with Special Edition While Infiniti Sets 2027 Sedan Launch

With just 400 units planned, the new Skyline 400R Limited marks the final chapter for this generation, combining exclusive performance upgrades with visual tweaks. Meanwhile, Infiniti executives have announced a new model that will follow as a spiritual successor to the Q50/Skyline, hinting at a renewed commitment to the sedan segment.

The Skyline 400R Limited acts as a symbolic farewell to the current generation, coinciding with a transitional moment for Infiniti, which is grappling with years of declining sales and searching for a spark to regain relevance. This double announcement—both a retrospective and a promise—signals that sedans aren’t entirely dead in Nissan’s long-term vision.

A Final Hurrah for the Skyline

The Skyline 400R Limited will be capped at 400 units and sold exclusively in Japan on a first-come, first-served basis. Priced at 6,935,500 yen (around $45,400), the limited model represents a roughly $3,000 premium over the standard R400, according to Motor1. It comes equipped with several performance-focused upgrades: wider 19-inch wheels paired with Dunlop tires, stiffer front suspension, enhanced brake pads, and a reinforced rear anti-roll bar.

Visually, the car is distinguished by carbon fiber elements, including the side mirror caps, rear spoiler, and center console. An individually numbered plaque adds to the sense of exclusivity. Beneath the hood, the 400-horsepower twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6—known as the VR30DDTT—remains unchanged. This engine is the same as the one used in the Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400, making the Skyline R400 Limited a direct mechanical counterpart to its former global twin.

Nissan Skyline 400R Limited – © Nissan

Infiniti Confirms Rear-Wheel-Drive Sedan

At an Automotive Press Association event, Tiago Castro, vice president of Infiniti Americas, confirmed that a new rear-wheel-drive sedan is officially in the pipeline. First mentioned in Automotive News and now formally acknowledged, the model is expected to launch in 2027 as a follow-up to the Q50/Skyline lineage. Although Castro did not specify performance details, he did not dismiss the idea of a manual transmission—an unexpected twist in today’s automatic-dominated market.

Earlier speculation suggested that the sedan could share its platform with the next-generation Skyline and might adopt the Nissan Z’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine, potentially tuned to 450 horsepower. While this detail has not been confirmed officially, the fact that the vehicle will likely be built outside the United States indicates a return to global sourcing strategies for Infiniti’s sedans.

Sedans as a Strategic Image Move

Though sales numbers may not favor sedans, Nissan and Infiniti appear to view the format as valuable for brand identity. Infiniti sales have plummeted from 153,415 units in 2017 to just 58,070 in the past year—a staggering 62 percent drop over seven years. This context helps explain why the company may be reintroducing a sedan not necessarily for volume, but to reinforce its performance and luxury image.

When Infiniti previewed its future lineup months ago, a sedan was notably missing from the teaser images, reinforcing the surprise around this announcement. Still, Nissan seems intent on preserving its legacy in this segment, with the Skyline’s update and the new RWD sedan as clear indicators that the carmaker isn’t ready to walk away from this part of its identity.