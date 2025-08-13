Once a $70,000 Luxury Sedan from Hyundai, Now Yours for Under $9,000 Demander à ChatGPT

In the competitive world of luxury sedans, the Hyundai Equus comes off as a pretty attractive option if you’re after high-end features without paying for a brand-new ride. Models from 2014 to 2016 have earned praise for packing impressive amenities at a wallet-friendly price in the used market. TopSpeed even compared it to the original Lexus LS, showing that it can hold its own in the premium segment with both flair and functionality.

A rival to the lexus ls

The 2016 Hyundai Equus got a thumbs-up from TopSpeed, drawing comparisons to the original Lexus LS. Both cars display some similar design cues, echoing the brands’ ambitions to step into a more upscale arena. The Equus marked Hyundai’s bold push into luxury, mirroring the path Lexus carved with its LS. This parallel highlights how both makers are broadening their lines beyond their usual offerings.

What the ultimate trim brings

If you want a taste of luxury without emptying your bank account, the Ultimate trim of the Hyundai Equus is loaded with features geared toward comfort and convenience. It sports reclining executive chairs in the back for a ride that feels like first-class travel. On the flip side, the base trim comes with a three-seat bench, which might work better for folks who need extra seating over individual comfort.

The Ultimate trim steps up the game with cooled rear seats and power sunshades, making long trips a lot more comfortable. It also comes with extras like a heads-up display, power-operated door closures, and backseat vanity mirrors that light up. Across all trims, you’ll get three-zone climate control, leather seats, a 17-speaker Lexicon sound system, and smart cruise control.

Under the hood

The luxury vibe is backed by some solid performance. The Hyundai Equus is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine from Hyundai’s Tau engine family. It dishes out impressive acceleration, hitting 0-60 mph in around 5.6 seconds. Sure, some drivers might feel the steering is a bit soft and the suspension leans toward comfort rather than sportiness, but that just means the ride is smooth and relaxed.

For a bit of yardstick, a new Camry hybrid runs on a 2.5-liter engine delivering 225 hp and does 0-60 mph in about seven seconds—so if you’re after some extra oomph, the Equus definitely delivers.

Price drop and mileage insights

Originally, a 2014 Hyundai Equus Ultimate would set you back nearly $70,000, but prices in the used market have dropped to under $9,000. While such a steep drop is typical for luxury vehicles, it opens up a sweet deal for buyers hunting for value in the used car market. To put it in perspective, an entry-level 2025 Toyota Camry starts at $31,000, making a used Equus a real bargain.

According to Kelley Blue Book, if you think about a decade-old ride like the Equus, expect around 150,000 miles if it’s been driven 15,000 miles a year. That said, with some patience and careful searching, you might snag one with under 100,000 miles.

Tips for buyers

For anyone eyeing the luxury sedan market on a budget, holding out for an Ultimate model could pay off thanks to its bundled features and overall value. Its steep depreciation makes it a neat find for bargain-hunters who want to make a statement without overspending, though it’s also a reminder for new buyers to keep an eye on how trade-in values might fall later.

The Hyundai Equus shows that you can dip your toes into luxury without skimping on quality or performance. With these vehicles dropping in price faster than others in the category, smart buyers know it pays to be on the lookout—and ask the right questions—when shopping around in today’s used car market.