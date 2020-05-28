[Photos] Toyota Prius 2020 Edition Honors Hallmark Hybrid
Toyota is celebrating the two-decade-strong legacy of its Prius hybrid with a stylish new limited edition. Just 2,020 examples of the new Prius 2020 Edition will be up for grabs, emphasizing 20 years of the Prius’ launch in the United States. Unfortunately, because the Prius launched for the 2001 model year, it will be the 2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition and not the so much more perfect 2020 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition. If only they’d thought about that 20 years ago.
Based on the 2021 Toyota Prius XLE, the Prius 2020 Edition is notable for its 17-inch alloy wheels with black inserts, blackout B-pillars, black mirror caps, and black headlight components. It will only be available in two colors: Supersonic Red and Wind Chill Pearl. Either way, the result is a hybrid car that Toyota describes as “sporty and elegant, with just a touch of mischief.”
That same sense of mischief-making carries over to the inside. The Prius 2020 Edition includes specially badged floor mats, a black shift knob, blackout A-pillar, and smoked vents.
2021 Toyota Prius adds TSS 2.0, Android Auto
Toyota announced the Prius 2020 Edition alongside a small yet impactful number of updates for the 2021 Prius. Chief among the improvements is an upgrade from Toyota Safety Sense P to Toyota Safety Sense 2.0. The new driver-assistive suite offers new and improved features like Pre-Collision System with Low-Light Pedestrian Detection, Bicyclist Detection, and Road Sign Assist, helping the Prius remain one of the smartest vehicles in Toyota’s lineup.
The 2021 Prius will also at long last make Android Auto standard for every trim but the Prius Limited. Despite making Apple CarPlay standard for the 2020 model year, Toyota had yet to offer the competing smartphone integration feature with the Prius. According to spokesperson Zachary Reed, Android Auto is not available for the mid-range 2021 Prius Limited due to a compatibility issue.
From the launch of the Prius in the United States some 20 years ago, Toyota has built the largest hybrid and electrified vehicle lineup in the industry. Toyota now offers a total of 10 hybrids with the recent debut of the Venza crossover and fourth-generation Sienna minivan.
Toyota will announce pricing for the Prius 2020 Edition and the rest of the 2021 Prius lineup closer to launch. Stay tuned!
Photos: Make mischief in the Toyota Prius 2020 Edition
