No Comments

[Photos] 2022 Ford Maverick is Gonna Sell Like Gangbusters

You can get a whole lot of truck for under $20,000 with the all-new Maverick

Photo: Ford

A little over three years ago, Ford up and killed off all of its sedans. People thought Ford was nuts. What about an affordable entry-level vehicle, they’d ask. Are you CRAZY, they’d shout to the heavens. Well, you’ve gotta be a little crazy to come up with something like the 2022 Ford Maverick, a sub-$20,000 hybrid compact pickup truck that you know is just gonna sell like crazy.

Speaking of Selling Like Crazy: People are all sparked up about the all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Maverick more efficient than a Civic Sedan

The 2022 Ford Maverick is like Ford’s perfect answer to the idea of making a truck for people who want a truck but don’t want all that truck. It’s compact, which means it’s nice and easy for city driving, but it still has four doors and seating up to five. Smell a road trip? So does Ford.

Ford also smells you saving money thanks to the Maverick’s standard hybrid powertrain. The first standard full-hybrid truck in the land, the 2022 Ford Maverick squares up to about 40 mpg in the city and 500 miles of range on a full tank.

The 2022 Ford Maverick is also plenty well-equipped despite its friendly price tag. You get an 8-inch touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and Ford Co-Pilot360. SYNC 3 is standard on the Lariat.

Photos: Inside the 2022 Ford Maverick

The Maverick XLT sports a cool Navy Pier interior

Photo: Ford

Clean, uncluttered, and cozy

Photo: Ford

Maverick Lariat swaps in a Desert Brown colorway

Photo: Ford

Easy-to-clean ActiveX front bucket seats

Photo: Ford

Plenty of space in the second row, too

Photo: Ford

And you get standard sub-second-row storage

Photo: Ford

Dunk that basketball!

Photo: Ford

Lariat upgrades to SYNC 3

Photo: Ford

And! Convenient space for your shades

Photo: Ford

According to Ford’s colors and material expert, Barb Whalen, the goal of the Maverick is to convey a “straightforward, durable, honest, well-built feel” on the inside. Ford boasts the truck’s ample headroom and legroom for up to five and touts a simple yet beautifully executed design.

“We’re using unique textures and materials like reground carbon fiber for strength and visual interest. The dash panel has a stonelike finish, like a super-durable synthetic countertop,” said Whalen. “We strategically placed pops of color for functionality — creating an energetic space you want to be in.”

Oh, it’s a safe bet that lots of folks are gonna wanna be in that space and will pay for the privilege.

2022 Ford Maverick still pretty capable for a compact

With the 2.0-liter EcoBoost and 4K Tow Package, Maverick can pull 4,000 pounds

Photo: Ford

A Ford Maverick Lariat in Hot Pepper Red pulling a camper

Photo: Ford

1,500 pounds of max payload capacity across the lineup

Photo: Ford

Hybrid models tow a purty respectable 2,000 pounds

Photo: Ford

If you don’t need quite all that truck but still want enough truck, you’ll get it with the Maverick. The all-new Maverick’s 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder works with a Ford-built electric traction motor and a CVT to put out 191 horsepower and 155 lb-ft of torque.

Those aren’t F-150 numbers (or even Ranger numbers), but they’re enough to help the unibody compact tow 2,000 pounds and haul a payload up to 1,500 pounds. Ford helpfully notes that that’ll be enough to tow a “good-sized pop-up camper trailer” or haul an ATV.

And if you want that bit of extra flex, you can option the Maverick with a 2.0-liter EcoBoost that puts down 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. The EcoBoost works with an eight-speed automatic, can be paired with all-wheel drive, and delivers 4,000 pounds max towing with the available 4K Tow Package.

If you opt for an XLT or Lariat with AWD, you can also add an FX4 package for off-roading. With the FX4, you’ll get all-terrain tires, a retuned suspension, more underbody protection, Mud/Rut and Sand drive modes, and Hill Descent Control.

Maverick first Ford truck to offer an all-caps FLEXBED

Maverick’s FLEXBED offers 6 feet of space with the tailgate down

Photo: Ford

The 4.5-foot bed is plenty good for camping trips

Photo: Ford

Stamped slots let you elevate your wood

Photo: Ford

Create multiple tiers of storage

Photo: Ford

Maverick can easily haul $50,000 of lumber

Photo: Ford

Okay, cool, we get it, you’re rich enough to afford plywood

Photo: Ford

XLT and Lariat boast cubbies for hiding tools and such

Photo: Ford

The Maverick gets a 4.5-foot FLEXBED with a low, easy-access floor and stamped slots that allow for segmented storage. You’ll also get a pair of tie-downs, four D-rings, and threaded holes for further upgrading via Ford accessories or your own sense of invention.

“The whole bed is a DIY fan’s paradise,” said Keith Daugherty, an engineering specialist who helped develop the truck box for Maverick. “You can buy the bolt-in Ford cargo management system and we’re happy to sell it to you, but if you’re a bit more creative, you can also just go to the hardware store and get some C-channel and bolt it to the bed to make your own solutions.”

Other upgrades include a bed-mounted 110-volt outlet (as well as one in the cabin) and a side storage cubby on the XLT (or two cubbies on the Lariat). Oh, and one other thing: IT HAS A BOTTLE OPENER. Ford clearly saw how much folks loved that feature in the Bronco Sport and did everyone a solid.

POP THAT SODA TOP BAYBEEEE

Photo: Ford

With the tailgate down, you’ll get a 6-foot floor space. A half-open tailgate setting means the Maverick “can support up to 18 sheets of 4-by-8-foot 3/4-inch plywood without needing to angle the panels.” For the record, that much plywood probably costs twice as much as a Maverick these days.

Oh, you wanted entry-level pricing? Ford’s got a truck for that

The 2022 Ford Maverick is available in XL, XLT, and Lariat trims

Photo: Ford

Maverick has its own distinct face but still has that Ford Tough DNA

Photo: Ford

Oh lawd he comin’

Photo: Ford

Compact proportions perfect for parking

Photo: Ford

See? Perfect for parking

Photo: Ford

Speaking of cost: Yep, this thing is starting under $20,000. The build & price tool is already live, so you can start spec-ing yours today. The Maverick XL starts at $19,995, the XLT at $22,280, and the Lariat at $25,490. All three are available with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost, which adds $1,085 to the price. Adding the EcoBoost and AWD ups the price by $3,305.

There’s also a soon-to-be-sold-out First Edition option that starts at $30,865 and adds on 18-inch black-painted wheels, a black-painted contrast roof and mirror caps, soft-folding tonneau cover, and a power tilt/slide moonroof.

The 2022 Ford Maverick arrives this fall, and you can bet they’re gonna start flying outta showrooms the moment they hit. Because if there’s one thing America loves more than a truck, it’s a stupidly affordable truck.

Another American Favorite: The all-new, all-awesome Bronco, which is very close to its grand return