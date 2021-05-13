No Comments

[Photos] Ford Unleashes Next-Gen 2022 NASCAR Mustang

Ford reveals its next-gen 2022 NASCAR Mustang ahead of its Daytona debut

Photo: Ford

Business, as they say, is about to pick up. Ford has unveiled its all-new, next-gen 2022 NASCAR Mustang, a beauty of a performance beast primed to pick up where its predecessor leaves off.

The 2022 NASCAR Mustang will make its NASCAR Cup Series debut next season at the legendary Daytona 500. And it will come in with some big shoes to fill. Since the Mustang joined the Cup Series in 2019, it’s secured at least 10 wins a year for the past three years. In 2020, it absolutely dominated with 18 wins on the way to Ford winning the manufacturers’ championship.

Fortunately, Ford Performance aren’t looking to take anything less than a huge step forward with the next-gen NASCAR Mustang. Updates to the car include rack-and-pinion steering, an independent rear suspension, and 18-inch tires. Though it generally looks pretty similar to the current-gen Mustang, the updated pony is wider with a symmetric exterior shell and a smaller greenhouse.

Photos: Next-gen 2022 NASCAR Mustang ready to hit the track

Ford hopes to see this Mustang alone at the finish many times

Photo: Ford

Mustang has already enjoyed immense success in the NASCAR Cup Series

Photo: Ford

Looking right at home next to the Shelby GT500

Photo: Ford

Some real Fast & Furious vibes going on here

Photo: Ford

Talk about a photo finish!

Photo: Ford

It’s blue (da ba dee da ba daa)

Photo: Ford

“This car is true to the Mustang brand and we have to thank the Ford design team for working hand-in-hand with our aerodynamic engineers to ensure it is competitive on the track, while maintaining unique Mustang styling,” said Ford Performance Motorsports Director Mark Rushbrook. “That requires a lot of give-and-take on both sides, but with the new smaller greenhouse area and shorter rear deck, we were able to do a lot of things to make sure there’s no mistaking this is a Mustang.”

Perhaps most interesting, Ford notes that it rebuilt the next-gen 2022 NASCAR Mustang from the ground up with the idea of supporting unique powertrains in mind. Ford specifically mentions that the NASCAR Mustang should be able to support hybrid and even electric powertrains. Verrrryyyy interestiiiiing.

The new ’stang already has one major supporter: 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champ Joey Logano. Logano says that when he first laid eyes on the car in person, he was “pumped.”

You can get pumped to see the 2022 NASCAR Mustang debut at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 20, 2022, at the 64th running of the Daytona 500. Worth noting: Earlier this year, Michael McDowell piloted the Mustang to its first win at Daytona.

