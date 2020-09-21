No Comments

Porsche Gets Guinness World Record for Driving Around Bunch of Cones

Photo: Porsche

And today in the category of ridiculously specific world records: Chloe Chambers, at the wheel of a 2020 Porsche 718 Spyder, set a new Guinness World Record for “Fastest Vehicle Slalom.”

This automatically leads us to wonder what qualifies as a vehicle slalom. Apparently, it’s a course of 51 cones laid out in a straight line on an airstrip, all equally spaced at 50-foot intervals. Surprisingly, Porsche isn’t the first one to come up with the challenge, and thus Chambers didn’t just set a new record — she also beat one.

Photo: Porsche

With a time of 47.45 seconds, she beat the previous, record 48.11-second run set by racing driver Jia Qiang in December 2018, who had been at the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro RS.

We do have to question the methodology. Not touching any of the cones is a requirement, but Qiang’s run involved thin pole cones rather than the traditional orange, pyramid-shaped cones. In other words, it seems Porsche made it unnecessarily harder for Chambers than it needed to be.

Indeed, her performance was impressive, especially for a 16-year old with only about seven years of racing experience — most of it in karts. Given her age, she hasn’t exactly spent much time behind the wheel of a car, which meant she had to adapt very quickly.

Photo: Porsche

According to Porsche, the 718 Spyder that Chambers drove was bone stock, down to the tires. The run took place at an independently-certified course measured by a surveyor, and an adjudicator from Guinness World Records was on site when the record was broken. Very official.

“It looks easy, but it’s really not — to weave between 50 cones as fast as possible, trying to beat a record time and knowing I couldn’t touch a single one for the run to count — I definitely felt the pressure,” Chambers said. “Everything came together on my final run; the car worked beautifully and I found the grip I needed. Thank you to my family and to Porsche for supporting and believing in me.”

Check out the Fastest Vehicle Slalom in the official Porsche video below.