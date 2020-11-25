No Comments

Ram 1500 Makes ‘10Best Cars and Trucks for 2021’ List

The 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Night Edition

Photo: FCA

Each year, Car and Driver evaluates the latest cars, SUVs, and trucks to determine which are the most valuable options. The publication chose the 2021 Ram 1500 as one of its “10Best Cars and Trucks for 2021” for the third year in a row.

Why did the 2021 Ram 1500 earn a 10Best award?

The rear of the 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Night Edition

Photo: FCA

Car and Driver judged each vehicle based on three key criteria: how much value it offers, how much it fulfills its intended purpose, and how fun it is to drive. The editors drove and tested over 70 vehicles during the course of two weeks before selecting the winners. The 2021 Ram 1500 was the only truck to make the list this year.

“The Ram 1500 easily surpasses the competition with its luxury-grade interior and cushy ride quality,” said Sharon Silke Carty, Editor-in-Chief, Car and Driver. “The addition of the Ram TRX gives buyers a ridiculously fun option that isn’t for the faint-hearted. A truck that is this good off road has no business being so sophisticated on pavement, but it is and we love it.”

The interior of the truck

The cabin of the 2021 Ram 1500 Limited

Photo: FCA

The Ram 1500 has a spacious cabin with best-in-class rear legroom and an optional reclining rear seat. Available storage options include in-floor bins and door pockets with recessed LED lights. Car and Driver appreciates the luxurious detailing and noise-canceling technology of the upper trim levels.

The Ram 1500 TRX

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Photo: FCA

The editors were also particularly impressed by the new Ram 1500 TRX for providing a smooth ride on and off the road. This truck comes with the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine that delivers best-in-class 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. It also has eight drive modes for transitioning between dirt trails and pavement.

The “10Best Cars and Trucks for 2021” list will appear in the January issue of the Car and Driver magazine. It will be interesting to see if the Ram 1500 continues its winning streak next year.