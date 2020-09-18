No Comments

Ram Honors Armed Forces with ‘Built to Serve’ Ram 1500

Built to Serve Edition Ram 1500

Photo: FCA

The third phase of the special edition Ram 1500 honoring the armed forces will hit the production line next month. The third installment of the “Built to Serve Edition,” available at dealerships in 2020’s fourth quarter, features an aeronautical design scheme and two new color options — Anvil and Billet Silver.

Available Now: 2020 Ram 1500

“Ram continues to honor all of those who serve or have served in the United States armed forces with distinction through our latest ‘Built to Serve’ offering,” said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand, FCA – North America. “The ‘Built to Serve’ adage is something Ram truck owners, whether civilian or military, are very familiar with as it’s something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce.”

“Built to Serve” Ram 1500 design

In addition to specific exterior paint colors to represent the different branches of the U.S. Military, the “Built to Serve Edition” Ram 1500 truck features a U.S. flag and “Built to Serve” decals located on the rear quarter panels. Inside the third installment of the special truck, signature design cues include a black interior accented by Light Diesel Grey stitching. The formidable truck is grounded by 20-inch aluminum wheels. The Technical Gray finish on the wheels is reserved for the special edition models. The grille and surround, bumpers, badges, and back wheel-to-wheel side steps are clad in black. The model also boasts two four-inch exhaust tips, also in black.

Built to Serve Edition Ram 1500

Photo: FCA

Owners of the “Built to Serve” Ram 1500 can use it to showcase their military pride and accomplishments. On the front seats, the model features “Built to Serve”-embroidered Velcro panels, ideal to attach personal military patches.

Built to Serve Edition Ram 1500

Photo: FCA

Finance FAQ: What determines your credit score?

Every three months, Ram reveals a new “Built to Serve Edition” model. Ram timed its third installment release to celebrate the anniversary of the U.S. Air Force. September 18, 2020, is the 73rd anniversary of the military branch.