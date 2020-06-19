No Comments

Ram Releases New ‘Built to Serve Edition’ Trucks

Back in November of 2019, Ram introduced “Built to Serve Edition” trucks in recognition of the United States Armed Forces. Now, Ram is launching a second installment of the trucks that represent our country’s air, land, and sea-based military service branches.

The second phase of the “Built to Serve Edition” trucks

Ram started rolling out the new edition of the 2020 Ram 1500 on June 14 to correspond with Flag Day. About every three months, the brand will launch another truck, based on a different military branch.

Ram is honoring the five branches by offering a “Built to Serve Edition” truck for each one. Every truck has two exterior paint colors that represent the mission, history, and spirit of a specific branch. In addition, one model will have an exclusive low-volume paint option.

The trucks’ color combinations include Anvil and Billet Silver, Ceramic Gray and Patriot Blue, Gator and Diamond Black, Spitfire and Bright White, and Tank and Flame Red. Ram will make 1,000 units of every truck, except for the Spitfire and Bright White models, which will have 500 units each.

“Built to Serve” decal stands out on the rear quarter panels of each truck, while 20-inch aluminum wheels in a unique Technical Gray finish create a bold look. On the front end, black bumpers, badges, exhaust tips, and wheel-to-wheel side steps add to the trucks’ striking design.

Inside, the Ram trucks have corresponding color stitching in Light Diesel Gray, Light Ambassador Blue, Light Frost, Orange, or Core Green. Meanwhile, the front seats feature Velcro panels embroidered with “Built to Serve” along with additional Velcro panels on the inboard shoulder panel. You can add your own patches to personalize your truck as you see fit.

In the cabin, you’ll also find a Black Onyx Chrome interior trim, a “Built to Serve” instrument panel badge, and deeply bolstered cloth and vinyl Sport seating. All-weather rubber slush mats protect the floor, and the lockable console storage secures your valuables on the go.

In launching these “Built to Serve Edition” trucks, Ram is hoping to bring more awareness to Ram Nation, the brand’s volunteer initiative. By becoming a member of Ram Nation, you can volunteer in your community, whether or not you own a Ram truck.