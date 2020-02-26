Road Trips for College Students to Take This Spring Break
If you and your college friends are intent are going on a vacation this spring break, consider planning an epic road trip. Each of these road trips is great for college students, providing you with incredible sights and giving you the opportunity to make memories with your friends that are sure to last a lifetime.
Overseas Highway
Florida is a popular spring break destination for a reason. With blue ocean water and warm temperatures, the Overseas Highway in South Florida can take you on a relaxing road trip from Miami to Key West. There are lots of areas to pull over if you want to spend time at the beach, and if you’re interested specifically in scuba diving, stopping at Key Largo is a must.
Blue Ridge Parkway
For a road trip filled with mountains instead of beaches, drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Between Charlottesville, Virginia, and Asheville, North Carolina, you can discover breathtaking sights and stretch your legs on different hikes, such as the ones at Chimney Rock. There are also beautiful waterfalls, like Linville Falls, and lots of fun to be had once you reach Asheville
Route 66
If you have the time and stamina to do so, you can embark on a drive along the iconic Route 66. This road goes all the way from Chicago, Illinois, to Los Angeles, California, giving you your fair share of adventures to tell your family about. Along the way, you can check out the Grand Canyon, Santa Fe, St. Louis, and more when you venture off the path.
These aforementioned road trips are perfect for college students wanting to make the most of spring break. No matter where you choose to travel, remember to pack the necessities and to stay safe on the drive.
Amanda Drago lives in West Chester, Ohio with her wonderful family, which includes her adorable dog, Coco. Amanda recently graduated from Miami University with degrees in both marketing and creative writing. However, if she was ever forced to change career paths, she imagines that she would train dogs for movies. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, writing, and watching Netflix. She also has a special place in her heart for theatre and purchases tickets to as many shows as she can. See more articles by Amanda.