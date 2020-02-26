No Comments

Road Trips for College Students to Take This Spring Break

A map for the road

Photo: Francesco Paggiaro

If you and your college friends are intent are going on a vacation this spring break, consider planning an epic road trip. Each of these road trips is great for college students, providing you with incredible sights and giving you the opportunity to make memories with your friends that are sure to last a lifetime.

Overseas Highway

Photo: Matrek

Florida is a popular spring break destination for a reason. With blue ocean water and warm temperatures, the Overseas Highway in South Florida can take you on a relaxing road trip from Miami to Key West. There are lots of areas to pull over if you want to spend time at the beach, and if you’re interested specifically in scuba diving, stopping at Key Largo is a must.

Blue Ridge Parkway

Photo: Matthew Paulson

For a road trip filled with mountains instead of beaches, drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Between Charlottesville, Virginia, and Asheville, North Carolina, you can discover breathtaking sights and stretch your legs on different hikes, such as the ones at Chimney Rock. There are also beautiful waterfalls, like Linville Falls, and lots of fun to be had once you reach Asheville

Route 66

Photo: Pixabay

If you have the time and stamina to do so, you can embark on a drive along the iconic Route 66. This road goes all the way from Chicago, Illinois, to Los Angeles, California, giving you your fair share of adventures to tell your family about. Along the way, you can check out the Grand Canyon, Santa Fe, St. Louis, and more when you venture off the path.

These aforementioned road trips are perfect for college students wanting to make the most of spring break. No matter where you choose to travel, remember to pack the necessities and to stay safe on the drive.