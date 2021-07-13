No Comments

Routine Car Maintenance: When Should You Replace Your Windshield Wipers?

Checking the windscreen wiper

Some say windshield wipers need to be replaced every six months, while others claim they can go as long as a year before you need to get new ones. While these time frames make sense, there’s only one true way to tell if you do or do not need to replace your windshield wipers — just look through your windshield while it’s raining.

When to replace

It’s easy to change your windshield wipers yourself

If you’re having trouble seeing through your windshield during a rainstorm, it’s time to change your windshield wipers. It might seem like common sense, but many people believe they should wait a certain amount of time before doing so. While waiting can save you money in the short term, doing so could cost you the most important thing ever — your life. Plus, to be honest, it’s not all that costly to replace your wipers so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

When your windshield wipers no longer make proper contact with the windshield surface, they do a poor job of keeping your vision clear when you’re behind the wheel. Improper contact causes wipers to squeak, skip, streak, or smear, reducing driving visibility. If you find that your visibility is poor, but your windshields aren’t making a single sound, do a quick inspection the next time the sun’s out.

More signs your wipers need replacing

When you’re inspecting your windshield wiper blades, look for the following:

Metal corrosion at the joints and claws

Lack of flexibility of the blade — the older blades are, the less likely they are to flex

A broken frame

Any of these is a sign that your windshield wiper needs to be fixed or replaced ASAP. If you still don’t find any issues with your blades, and they’re still not working properly, the next step is to check that your blade is secure to the wiper arm. This is a common error that can be fixed quickly at home.

How to help your wipers last longer

Want your wipers to last longer? Park inside

Photo: Scott Donald via Pixabay

While wiper blades do need to be replaced eventually to keep you safe on the road, there are several things you can do to help squeeze a little more life out of them before they need replacing.

Park inside

Excessive exposure to sunlight can prematurely age your wipers. If you park inside (or, if that’s not possible, in the shade or under a carport), you’ll be preventing damaging UV light from breaking down your wipers before their time. And if you live by the ocean, you’ll also be protecting your car and wipers from extra damage from salt water.

Keep it clean

The road is a dirty place, and when you drive your car it picks up all kinds of muck from the road and from the atmosphere: think dust, sand, pollen, and mud. If these organic materials get stuck to your windshield they can break your wipers down faster. Wash your car regularly, making sure you also wash your windshield thoroughly, to avoid build-up of the gross stuff.

Wax carefully

Waxing your car can help protect your paint by repelling dirt and debris. But the oil in wax can be damaging to your wipers’ rubber material. Don’t use this as an excuse not to wax your car; instead, just be careful to keep the wax away from your windshield.

If you need to replace your windshield wipers, make sure you follow these instructions to keep both you and your car out of harm’s way.