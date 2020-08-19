No Comments

Rumor: 2022 Chevy Silverado to Get a MultiPro Tailgate Variant

The MultiPro Tailgate on the Sierra 1500

Photo: GMC

Word on the street is that GM will soon bestow some version of the GMC Sierra’s MultiPro Tailgate on the Chevy Silverado. Find out more about this rumored update that promises to take this model’s functionality to new heights.

The MultiPro Tailgate variant

2020 Silverado 2500HD tailgate

Photo: Chevrolet

According to anonymous sources familiar with Chevy’s product plans, the upcoming Silverado might soon have a MultiPro Tailgate of its own, as GM Authority’s Jonathan Lopez reports. This new tailgate was initially planned for the 2021 model year. However, it’s likely that Chevy will delay this new feature to the 2022 model year in light of COVID-19.

Autoblog’s Ronan Glon expects that the Silverado’s new tailgate will borrow the Sierra MultiPro Tailgate’s six functions. Lopez thinks that Chevy will introduce an additional function on the Silverado’s tailgate. This will give it an extra selling point to lure GM fans away from the Sierra and toward the Silverado if they’re on the fence about which of the two trucks to choose.

Right now, no one knows what this seventh function of the Silverado tailgate might be. Considering how some Sierra owners have griped about how some configurations of the MultiPro tailgate aren’t very compatible with a trailer, perhaps this seventh function will by GM’s response to these complaints.

Anticipating the new Silverado tailgate

GM has yet to announce what this new rumored Silverado tailgate will look like. So, we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see what this update entails. However, we’re pretty sure that this new tailgate will be dubbed the “Multi-Flex” or “MultiFlex,” since the automaker already has a trademark for this name.

(Granted, it’s not the most imaginative moniker Chevy could give this MultiPro variant. But you have to admit — it’s catchy and has a heavy-duty connotation similar to the brand’s other truck-related nomenclature.)

Let us know what you think the upcoming Silverado’s multi-function tailgate should be called in the comments below. Then read up on other modifications to expect on the 2022 Silverado and Sierra.

