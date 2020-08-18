2022 Silverado and Sierra Slated for Big Updates
It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused plenty of delays throughout the auto industry. Fans of GM trucks felt the sting when some big upgrades for the Silverado and Sierra were pushed back from 2021 to 2022. But the wait growing shorter — and now, we’re getting the first details about the new and redesigned features on these American classics.
Expected updates
The while the Sierra and Silverado were supposed to receive some major updates in 2021, the model’s order guide reveals that the 2021 model won’t have any significant changes from its previous model year. GM Authority reports that the 2022 models will follow the lead of the 2021 Suburban and Tahoe, in terms of interior amenities. This would be a welcome change, given that the Silverado and Sierra have room for improvement, regarding interior comfort and quality.
To give you an idea of what could be in store for these trucks, let’s take a peek at the 2021 Suburban and Tahoe’s updated interiors. These models boast standard 10-inch, tablet-like touch screens, roomier cabins, and updated styling. Their interiors have been upgraded with higher-quality materials, sleeker interfaces, and more technology. Its offerings include an all-digital instrument display, and a GM-exclusive 15-inch Head-Up Display. You can also opt for a rear-seat entertainment system with dual 12.6-inch displays. While that’s an unlikely add-on for the Silverado and Sierra, it would be a welcome option for drivers whose trucks do double duty as family vehicles.
However, keep in mind that none of these updates have been formally confirmed for the Silverado or Sierra — we’re just speculating based on the report by GM Authority.
Timelines and other potential updates
Regardless of what the interior updates have to offer, they’re expected to coincide with the model’s mid-cycle enhancement, which typically tweaks and updates the exterior styling. And based on the schedule of previous updates, expect the Silverado HD and Sierra HD to gain these enhancements for the 2023 model year.
Check back with The News Wheel for the latest updates on the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and 2022 GMC Sierra.
