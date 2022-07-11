No Comments

Report: Dodge Planning Challenger Hellcat That Runs on E85 Flex Fuel

Dodge could beat even the mighty Demon (pictured) with its E85 Challenger Hellcat

Photo: Stellantis

Dodge Speed Week kicks off next month ahead of the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise, and the muscle brand has at least three big reveals in store. If a juicy rumor turns out to be true, one of those could be a massively powerful Challenger Hellcat that runs on E85 flex fuel.

Dodge sending Hellcat off with a 909-horsepower bang?

Last week, Mopar Insiders reported that sources indicate Dodge is getting ready to send off the Hellcat Challenger with a beastly bang, working on a version that runs on E85 fuel. That car, the sources said, would blow away even the ungodly powerful Challenger SRT Demon, which produces 840 horsepower with high-octane fuel.

That output may very well exceed 900 horsepower, as it turns out. On Monday, Mopar Insiders followed up by reporting that “a reliable source” confirmed the E85 Challenger Hellcat should clock in at 909 horsepower. This would be a fitting number to target given that the Challenger Hellcat hits 707 ponies and the Demon tops out at 808 horsepower without race fuel.

Dodge Hellcat ‘history’ after 2023

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has already confirmed that the Charger and Challenger (at least in their current forms) will be discontinued in 2024 to make way for a new line of electric muscle cars. Of the Hellcat, he told Motor Authority that “there’s two more years to buy a Hellcat, then it’s history.”

So before the Hellcat and its ridiculous 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI roar off into the sunset, it’d be right and just to give it one more big hurrah. A 909-horsepower Challenger Hellcat that runs on E85 sounds like it’d very much fit that particular bill.

Dodge will make “current muscle announcements” on Aug. 15 during its Speed Week event. This will be followed by a “gateway muscle announcement” on Aug. 16 — likely the reveal of the Hornet crossover — and a “future muscle announcement” on Aug. 17 that should see the reveal of Dodge’s EV muscle car concept.