Ford Aware of ‘Chatter’ About a Maverick ST

Is there a Ford Maverick ST in the cards? Maybe! Ford’s aware of the demand, at least

Photo: Ford

Are you getting ready to cast a demon out of a home and just so happen to have a bag of salt handy? You’re going to set aside at least a grain or two. A Ford executive recently said that the automaker will “continue to monitor” buzz about a Ford Maverick ST “to see if there is an opportunity.”

Ford Maverick Marketing Manager Trevor Scott spoke with Ford Authority last month about the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick, and the topic turned to a potential performance variant. Scott said that he and the automaker were both keeping a keen eye on the situation.

“We’re seeing a lot of the chatter online about that,” he told Ford Authority’s Alex Luft. “It’s almost always one of the first things you see, is people asking ‘where is the ST, the RS version?’ We’ll continue to monitor that to see if there is an opportunity.”

He’s not wrong about people asking for ST and RS models straight out of the gate. Whenever Ford breaks out something new and fresh, fans almost immediately start kicking out ideas for variants. When the Ranger debuted, folks wanted a Raptor. It wasn’t long after the Bronco finally broke cover before talk began of a high-performance variant.

With a Ford Ranger Raptor and Bronco Warthog both most likely coming to fruition, there’s no reason to suspect that Ford wouldn’t take this chatter as a green light to gussy up the Maverick with a higher-performance variant. One of the goals with the truck is to appeal to former sedan customers, and what better way to do that than to fill in where the Fiesta ST and Focus RS so sadly left off?

Ford CEO can foresee Maverick lineup expanding

The Maverick is racing ahead with reservations well into the 100,000 range

Photo: Ford

Will Ford expand the Maverick lineup with more options? Given that reservations are up over 100,000 ahead of launch, that’s almost a certainty. One person who seems to think so is CEO Jim Farley, who told The New York Times that he could see Ford expanding the Maverick into its own little family ala the Bronco and Mustang — including the inevitable electric variant.

“This is the product for people who never thought they wanted a truck,” Farley said.

And a sexy performance truck would definitely be a way to continue that thread. Time will tell whether Ford expands its Maverick lineup with a sporty Maverick ST, a more off-road-focused trim like the Timberline, an ultra-luxurious Limited trim, or all of the above. But don’t set your hopes too high and keep that salt handy just in case. (After all, spooky season has begun.)