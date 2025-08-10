She Fills Up at 7-Eleven… and Notices the Pump Keeps Charging Even After It Stops

A recent viral clip shows a 7-Eleven customer named Breezy dealing with a weird glitch at the gas pump that’s got people talking online. In her TikTok video—which has racked up over 320,000 views—she demonstrates how the pump kept tallying up charges even after she finished filling up. This odd situation points to potential technical hiccups with fuel pumps and leaves many wondering about their rights at the pump.

Breezy’s trouble started when she filled her car with 17.33 gallons of gas, totaling $76.77. To her shock, the meter didn’t stop and kept running until she finally put the pump handle back. In the end, she was charged $77.09. This so-called “meter creep” happens when the pump’s display shows an increase in the fuel volume without actually dispensing gas, according to the Petroleum Equipment Institute (PEI). Usually, such glitches stem from leaks in the liquid-carrying parts or issues with the pump’s inner workings.

Meter creep isn’t a new story

Back in 2021, someone on Reddit talked about a similar situation at a Costco station where the total jumped from $52.50 to $52.55 even though no extra gas was delivered. Then in 2018, an NBC report covered a “ghost gas pump” case in Orlando, Florida, where drivers were billed despite not getting any fuel. After customers complained, that station shut down the pump for repairs right away.

What to do if you notice meter creep

Experts suggest that if you ever notice something off like meter creep, you should get in touch with your local weights and measures office. These inspectors keep an eye on gas pumps and dig into any reported glitches to sort things out for customers. They also recommend doing regular maintenance—like cleaning the nozzles and valves—to help dodge these issues. On TikTok, viewers have been urging Breezy to contact local inspectors and are curious whether she’ll end up getting a refund for the extra charge.

Advice from users

Some users even shared advice on how not to fall into the meter creep trap. Here are a few tips:

Listen carefully to the sound of gas filling your tank; if it stops sounding like fuel rushing into a confined space, it might be time to hit stop.

Prepay for your gas as a way to sidestep any unexpected extra fees.

Even with all this advice floating around, Breezy told Motor1 that she hasn’t yet filed an official complaint about what happened. Motor1 reached out to 7-Eleven for a comment but hadn’t heard back when the story went live.

In her video, Breezy sums it up with a mix of humor and warning: “Y’all better start watching these [expletive] gas stations! I wonder how long I left it in my car ‘finished.” Her words hit home for many who might’ve faced similar issues without even realizing it.

This whole episode reminds us to keep an eye on automated systems like gas pumps. It’s a good idea for consumers to stay alert about possible pump glitches and take steps to dodge any extra charges, while also nudging businesses to keep their equipment in good working order.