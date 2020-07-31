No Comments

Should Your Family Buy a Minivan or an SUV?

The 2020 Mitsubishi lineup

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

When you’re in the market for a new family hauler, minivan and SUV models are prominent options. In order to decide which vehicle type is right for your family, take a gander at the advantages of each.

Benefits of minivans

The Mitsubishi Delica D:5

Photo: Hatsukari715

Minivans have much greater cargo capacities than SUVs. With their rear rows folded, minivans can easily hold all your luggage and sports equipment. In addition, your family members can be more comfortable on long drives, thanks to the more spacious rows. On average, minivans have about 5 inches more of third-row legroom than three-row SUVs. It’s also easier to get in and out of minivans since many have sliding doors and lower step-in heights.

Minivans also tend to have lower starting prices than their SUV counterparts. The average base trim of a minivan costs roughly $6,300 less than a comparable three-row SUV. As such, if you’re shopping on a budget, the minivan is the better option.

Benefits of SUVs

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Although minivans are typically more agile, SUVs are the safer options overall. The higher ride height of SUVs provides a better view of the road and other vehicles. Furthermore, multiple SUVs have impressive crash test ratings, so you can have added peace of mind when taking one out for a drive.

If your family enjoys adventures off the beaten path, an SUV is the optimal choice. A number of SUVs offer either four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive so you can better stay in control when taking on different terrains. You can also tow larger trailers and boats on your trips when you drive an SUV. Minivans only have a towing capacity of up to 3,600 pounds, while SUVs can tow as much as 9,300 pounds.

Both minivans and SUVs have a lot to offer your family. Nevertheless, once you’ve decided which vehicle type is better suited to your lifestyle, check out additional articles on The News Wheel to find your next family hauler.