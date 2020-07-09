No Comments

Simple Ways to Protect Your Car From Sun Damage

Windshield sun shades are an affordable investment to keep your dashboard in great shape

During summer, it’s common to step up your sunscreen application to prevent skin damage when you’re spending more time outdoors. It’s easy to forget that vehicles need a bit of extra protection from UV rays, as well. Here are some simple ways to shield your vehicle from sun damage so that it ages more gracefully.

Exterior

Use a protective wax on your car at least twice a year. This coating helps seal in the natural oils contained in the exterior paint while serving as a buffer to help minimize sun damage and scratches.

A paint protection film is another great way to give your vehicle’s paint coat a longer shelf life. These are available in the form of do-it-yourself kits from local auto repair shops as well as online retailers. Though, you can also ask your local dealership’s Service Department if they perform this service if you want to save yourself some time and trouble.

Waxing is an economical way to preserve a car’s paint coat

Interior

Park in the shade, whenever possible, to minimize the amount of direct sunlight that your dashboard is exposed to. This will prevent this surface from drying and cracking.

You can also invest in a windshield sun protector to preserve the dashboard’s condition and help keep the cabin a bit cooler when driving in warm weather. At the time of writing, you can buy this one from Amazon for just $12.90.

Internal components

Check fluid levels, including the oil, to make sure your car stays hydrated

Make sure to frequently check fluid levels. Cars tend to use up the coolant, transmission fluid, and oil faster when it’s hot outside.

Inspect the air filters if it’s been a while since you last replaced them. These parts often clog more quickly in warmer weather since there’s more dust, pollen, and debris circulating in the air during this season.

Lastly, give the air conditioning system a checkup to ensure that it’s functioning properly. If your vehicle’s AC seems to be dying, it could indicate that the refrigerant charge level in the system is too low.

For more summer maintenance tips, check out this article here. Then refresh yourself on seasonal tire care to help your car’s tires stay in good shape no matter how hot the weather gets over the next few months.

