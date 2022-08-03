No Comments

Smart Tips for Buying a Used Rental Car

When you’re in search of the best deal on a used vehicle, you’re going to come across some low-priced options that were formerly used as rental cars. After a rental company like Hertz or Enterprise replaces its older units with newer models, these old vehicles enter the used car market for private buyers to own.

Unfortunately, buying a used rental car can involve some risk, so it’s important that you be wary of possible problems. Consider this advice before you drive home in a former rental car.

Ask about maintenance

Rental companies can’t control how renters take care of their vehicles, and that means many rental cars endure strenuous conditions and usage that most privately owned vehicles wouldn’t. When you buy a former rental car, you’re potentially driving a car that’s been through the wringer.

Rental agencies can still ensure that vehicles are maintained well in between rental periods, but minor issues can often be overlooked by technicians until the problem becomes glaringly obvious.

Your best bet to avoid this pitfall when buying a used rental car is to ask to see its maintenance and accident history. You can often find this information in a vehicle history report or official documentation that comes with the car. Avoid buying a used rental car that has no maintenance records and hasn’t been properly serviced.

Have it inspected

Renters tend to hide problems as best they can to avoid being fined by the agency upon returning the vehicle, so be extra scrutinous when examining a former rental car. Some car rental agencies will have a technician perform an inspection before releasing it for public sale, but it never hurts to get a second opinion. Have a mechanic you trust perform a thorough assessment of the vehicle to ensure there are no lurking issues.

Know the true value

Because of their unusually high mileage, former rental cars are often priced well below what a typical model at its age would be. Make sure that the price of any used rental car you’re considering buying has a price that reflects its actual value based on its mileage and condition — not just its age.

Use valuation resources like Kelley Blue Book to verify that the asking price of the car is fair given all these aspects. The top reason to buy a used rental car is to get a great deal, so make sure you’re not paying more for the model than what it’s worth.

Buy from someone you trust

Pursuing the lowest price at all costs can wind up costing you in the end. When you buy a used car — rental or otherwise — make sure you purchase from a seller whom you know and trust. See if they offer a return policy on former rental cars in case you find something wrong with it. It may take a few drives for any underlying problems to come to light.