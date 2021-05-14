No Comments

Stellantis Makes 2021 Top 50 Companies for Diversity List

Photo: FCA

Stellantis has earned a spot on DiversityInc magazine’s 2021 list of the Top 50 Companies for Diversity in the U.S. The magazine editors also recognized the automaker as one of the Top Companies for People with Disabilities and Top Companies for Supplier Diversity.

Finding Your Next Vehicle: How to choose between an SUV and a minivan

Why did Stellantis make these lists?

2021 marks the 12th time that Stellantis has landed on either the Top 50 or Noteworthy Companies for Diversity lists. This year, the automaker placed 43rd on the Top 50 list as well as eighth on the Top Companies for Supplier Diversity and 17th on the Top Companies for People with Disabilities specialty lists.

To earn these coveted spots, the automaker needed to be a leader when it came to hiring, promoting, and developing minorities, women, veterans, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ employees. It also was required to have programs encouraging supplier diversity.

“DiversityInc Top 50 and Noteworthy Companies have a metrics-evidenced ability to treat people more fairly than other large companies. They also have a greater-than-average return for their shareholders,” notes Luke Visconti, founder and CEO of DiversityInc.

Stellantis currently supports 11 employee-directed groups, which represent different affinity communities. These include African ancestry, Asian, disability, Hispanic, LGBTQ, Middle Eastern, Native Americans, veterans, women, and working parents. Each business resource group has two executive sponsors and works to improve the company culture. They support the career development of their members, promote strategic and charitable activities, and celebrate multicultural differences.

Stellantis has also announced its commitment to providing diverse suppliers with opportunities. It’s been working to help grow businesses owned by women, minorities, and veterans by buying over $90 billion worth of supplies from them since 1983. Plus, it’s been tracking spending among suppliers with LGBTQ owners and owners with disabilities. Last year, the company spent almost $7 billion with diverse suppliers.

Used vs. New Vehicles: Benefits of each to keep in mind when car shopping

In the past several months, Stellantis received recognition from other organizations as well for its diversity efforts. It landed on Latina Style magazine’s Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas list as well as Winds of Change magazine’s top companies list.