No Comments

Steps to Take if Your Car is Impounded

Your car can get impounded for a variety of reasons — everything from illegal parking to driving while intoxicated. But no matter the reason your vehicle was taken away, it’s a hassle to get it back. Here are some basic steps to take to retrieve your vehicle.

Help When You Need it Most: OnStar Connected Services

Find it

If your car has been impounded, you typically won’t know where it’s being kept. First, check for tow-away signs in the lot where you last parked your car — there’s usually a number to call to help you find and retrieve your vehicle. If there isn’t a sign around, it’s a good idea to contact the city in which your vehicle was impounded. And if your car was impounded after an arrest, contact the police station for more details.

Contact the impounders

Upon learning where your car is being held, your next step should be to contact the impound lot. Confirm that your vehicle is on the lot — if it isn’t, don’t be alarmed. It can take a while for each impounded vehicle to be processed and inputted into the system. So if your car isn’t on the lot yet, call back in a few hours. Once you’ve confirmed you’re your vehicle is on the lot, you’ll also need to fund out what paperwork you’ll need to bring with you to authorize your car’s release.

Furthermore, it’s a good idea to ask the impound lot how much it costs to release your vehicle and what payment method they accept. According to Coverage.com, it typically costs over $400 to have your vehicle released. If you can’t afford the payment, you may be able to set up a payment plan with the impound lot.

Prepare your paperwork

While the required paperwork can vary based on location, the reason for impounding, and the impound lot’s policies, it’s pretty much guaranteed that you’ll have to bring a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance, and the registration or title. If you don’t have insurance, you’ll need to obtain it before you can retrieve your car. If you need your car back to you as soon as possible, you may be able to purchase same-day insurance or a discount policy.

Safeguard Your Vehicle: Check out these Chevy protection plan

Retrieve your vehicle

Try to retrieve your vehicle as soon as possible. Typically, impound lot fees are charged by the day, so the longer your vehicle is in custody, the more you’ll have to pay. If you don’t have a friend or family member available to drive you to the impound lot, consider a rideshare, taxi, or public transportation.

For tips on how to avoid having your car impounded again, brush up on these commonly broken traffic laws.